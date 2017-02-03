Drew Barrymore's New Netflix Show Is 'Walking Dead' Meets 'Desperate Housewives'

Sheila's secret: she's a mombie

The less you know before you sink your teeth into this series, the better. But you ought to know that normal housewife Sheila shakes up Santa Clarita's Stepford-esque community when she starts chowing down on her neighbors. It's much more fun to learn about her condition while you watch, so we'll refrain from saying much more. But if you have any phobias concerning excessive blood or vomit, this is probably not the show for you.

If you can get past the vomit -- trust us, it's a lot of vomit to get past -- you'll find yourself in an idyllic California suburb reminiscent of Desperate Housewives' Wisteria Lane, where perfect-looking families try and fail to hide dark secrets from their nosy neighbors. Showrunner Victor Fresco previously created the short-lived Better Off Ted, so you'll find similarly twisted and cheeky sitcom subversion here. Plus a lot of vomit. Chunky, chartreuse projectile vomit.