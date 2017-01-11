When the new DuckTales 2017 reboot was announced, there was plenty of reason to panic. In the annals of '80s and '90s cartoon nostalgia, DuckTales is the closest thing Disney has to a Batman: The Animated Series. It was beautifully animated, told quick-witted and action-packed stories of derring-do, and always played up the endearing relationship between its three lead ducklings, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and their uncle, the money-diving Scrooge McDuck. It's an unassailable classic. Its theme song was also bouncy as shit. You can understand why, in an age of reboot-happy grimdark and Powerpuff twerking, people might be worried their favorite ducks might be in peril.
The video below, at least for now, offer a sharp rebuttal to that fear. Doubling as both a cast announcement and a showcase of the reboot's revised theme song, we know two things: (1) DuckTales 2017 hasn't rewritten the them; and (2) this clown car is stacked with talent. Here's a quick rundown, plus the video below. As you watch the singing and dancing, pay attention to the video's pinging cast names for all the individual character models -- most of which look like faithful but modernized updates.
- David Tennant is Scrooge McDuck
- Ben Schwartz is Dewey
- Danny Pudi is Huey
- Bobby Moynihan is Louie
- Beck Bennett is Launchpad McQuack
- Kate Micucci is Webby
- Toks Olagundoye is Mrs. Beakley
As the original DuckTales voice director Andrea Romano has said, voice acting is all "about acting, acting, acting!" The behind-the-booth action that goes into a terrific voice performance is enough to give even the likes of Tom Hanks the grumbles. This new video illustrates just how challenging and silly-as-hell fun it can be, complete with bouncing, dancing, and all more appropriate levels of hamming it up in the pursuit of cartoon magic.
