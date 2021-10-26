The Book's Weird Backstory Actually Explains a Lot About 'Dune'

You probably noticed that Dune has a lot of characters—half of which aren't even in most of this movie, saving themselves for the recently greenlit second installment (!!!) )—and each family unit tends to go around with their own personal entourages. Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) has his nephew Glossu "The Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista) and the twisted mentat Piter De Vries (David Dastmalchian), as well as a third enforcer whom we haven't yet met. The Atreides family, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and his not-wife Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), count loyal warrior Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), physician Dr. Wellington Yueh (Chang Chen), and swordmaster Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) among their ranks, as well as their own mentat, Thufir Hawat, the guy played by Stephen McKinley Henderson who walks around with a little parasol.

If you saw Dune over the weekend, whether it was in theaters or on HBO Max , you were probably left with lots of questions. Maybe you let them sorta slide over you, content to enjoy the movie without constantly asking: "Who is that guy?" "Are these the villains?" "Why is he in a bathtub full of oil?" "Do they really pee in their suits?" "Why does the technology look so weird and boxy?" " What are they even saying?? " If you couldn't do that, and found yourself madly trawling the extensive Dune wiki (good luck) after finishing the movie looking for clues about how this society works, we've got answers for you—and it all connects back to the Atreides' family's advisor, Thufir Hawat.

"But what the heck is a mentat???!?!?!?!???" you scream at me. "Why does he do that thing with his eyes??!!?!????" Stop shaking me by the shoulders and I'll answer you. Dune takes place wayyyy in the future, in a time when humanity has colonized the known universe and most colonized planets are under the rule of the Imperium, managed by a governing body made up of Noble Houses (which include the Atreides and the Harkonnens). But centuries in the past there was a prior human empire, which existed during a booming technological age when humans had outsourced tons of labor to "thinking machines." As artificial intelligences are wont to do, the machines rose up against humans, and the two sides fought a war for survival referred to in the Dune books as the "Butlerian Jihad," during which all thinking machines were destroyed and computers were outlawed.

The Dune prequel books, written by Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, go into this a whole lot more, but the short version, which is all the main Dune series has time for, is that humans now exist in a society with no computer technology, so humans themselves have to engineer ways to basically turn themselves into computers. There are three main offshoots of this: the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, an order of female priestesses who manipulate the generational lines of certain humans in order to breed special people; the Spacing Guild, the genetically mutated humans who take Dune's main export, spice, as a drug in order to travel from planet to planet by folding space (this scene in David Lynch's 1984 movie visualizes this concept); and the order of mentats, which are outrageously intelligent humans who can basically do all the data sifting and probability estimating and calculating a computer would do in their heads.

This (and the fact that the book was published in 1965, back when "computers" as we know them today didn't exist yet) is why the aesthetic of Dune isn't dominated by the flashy screens and sleek ships we've come to expect from science fiction. Instead, Dune imagines a spacefaring society that is almost completely analog, whose ships are essentially just big squares and whose characters' mental abilities are so highly developed and controlled they're barely recognizable to us as human anymore. The lack and fear of computing technology is what sets this whole world into motion: Without computers, one group of people has a monopoly on all space travel, the one substance that can give them that ability is the most precious substance in the universe, and the people whose sense of absolute objectivism is trusted utterly can, unlike a machine, be manipulated and corrupted by the simplest of human impulses. Because it's not overly occupied with imagining all kinds of wild futuristic technology, Dune focuses on the politics, emotions, and betrayals that humans use to run their world.