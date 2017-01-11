23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About The Rock

1. He's a third-generation wrestler

Not only was The Rock's father Rocky Johnson a NWA Georgia Champion and a member of the first black tag team to win the WWF Tag Team Championship, his grandfather Peter Maivia was a NWA Hawaii heavyweight champion. How cool was The Rock's grandpa? He almost kicked James Bond's ass in You Only Live Twice.



2. In high school, his classmates thought he was an undercover cop

Not surprisingly, The Rock didn't exactly look like your average pimply teenager. With his imposing physique and creepy mustache, he made his classmates think he was a narc.



3. He lost his virginity when he was 14 to an 18-year-old

In his New York Times bestselling memoir The Rock Says, Johnson described his first sexual encounters in surprisingly candid detail. "I've always been attracted to older women, and they've often reciprocated," he writes in the book. "That's one of the benefits of being an early bloomer, I guess. I lost my virginity to an eighteen year old girl named Maria. Maria was not merely an acquaintance or a conquest. She was, at the time, the love of my life. She was THE ONE." The full story from the book involves a public park and a cop -- really, you should probably just read it yourself.