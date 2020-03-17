You'll Be Able to Stream These Big Movies Super-Early Because of Coronavirus

With cinemas around the country closing down in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the movie business is scrambling to adapt to people's new streaming-only viewing habits. Major events, like the ninth Fast & Furious and the latest James Bond affair, have been rescheduled so they can open whenever audiences can head outside again. But certain studios are also changing up their long-held release models and making new titles available to the couch-bound.
Yesterday, NBCUniversal announced that Trolls World Tour would be available for a 48-hour rental at home the same time it's released in whatever theaters are still open. Other films from the company's distribution arms that would otherwise be enjoying theatrical runs will also be offered up for the same price of $19.99 a pop. Those include the Elisabeth Moss-starring horror flick The Invisible Man, the controversial Blumhouse thriller The Hunt, and Focus Features' absolutely lovely adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma. They should be on demand as early as this coming Friday.
Meanwhile, today Warner Bros. said that it would be doing the same with the colorful (and ultimately underseen) Harley Quinn romp Birds of Prey. Perhaps in a direct response to director Cathy Yan tweeting that she would "not be opposed to" getting the movie on VOD earlier than expected, the studio is pushing up that timeline. According to Variety, you will be able to purchase the antihero team-up for $19.99 starting March 24 and rent it beginning sometime in April.
Sure, $19.99 sounds expensive. But when you consider that a single movie ticket is sometimes equally expensive, and these could possibly be entertaining households consisting of multiple humans, it doesn't seem that bad. Just think: A whole family could settle in for a night of singing trolls for a fraction of the cost of doing the same in a theater. (A group of millennial roommates could do the same and get really high in the process. Just a suggestion.)
The theatrical window is more important to the entertainment industry than you might otherwise realize. Even without a terrifying pandemic, release models had been slowly shifting over time as streaming rose in popularity and Netflix entered the game. But keeping movies in theaters and off personal devices is a big deal for exhibitors, like AMC and Regal, which rely on exclusivity to stay in business. Except now, those major chains are shuttering for the time being and all the old ways are being reconsidered.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal hasn't revealed whether this will apply to all of its upcoming films, like Focus' highly-praised Never Rarely Sometimes Always, one of our favorites from Sundance, which debuted this past weekend just as the COVID-19 crisis was mounting in the United States.
