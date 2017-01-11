Have you ever wondered how Orlando Bloom would behave in a threesome (perhaps the only question left about Bloom's bedroom antics)? Thought about what You're the Worst's hard-drinking Gretchen (Aya Cash) would be like as a mom? Wanted Zazie Beetz (Earn's baby-mama on Atlanta) to have a dependable romantic partner? Queue 'em up.

But if you're like the rest of us and have never thought about any of that, that's OK! There are other reasons to watch.