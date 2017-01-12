Ed Sheeran's Acoustic Cover of the 'Fresh Prince' Theme is Fresh as Hell

There are some songs everyone knows the words to, and the intro music to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of them. Put it on in a bar, and you'll be deafened by the resulting chorus; mention it on a radio show with Ed Sheeran, and you'll get a surprisingly excellent acoustic cover.

After host Rowan Camp played a listener request for Sheeran to cover the iconic TV theme song on the Capital Evening Show, the ginger-haired singer-songwriter promptly grabbed a guitar and flawlessly fingerpicked his way through the song while putting his own spin on the vocal melody. You might not be a fan of Sheeran's style, but you have to admit the dude's absurdly talented. With any luck, Sheeran's next album will consist of '90s TV theme song covers; who wouldn't want to hear his take on the song from Family Matters?