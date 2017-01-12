Entertainment

Ed Sheeran's Acoustic Cover of the 'Fresh Prince' Theme is Fresh as Hell

There are some songs everyone knows the words to, and the intro music to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of them. Put it on in a bar, and you'll be deafened by the resulting chorus; mention it on a radio show with Ed Sheeran, and you'll get a surprisingly excellent acoustic cover.

After host Rowan Camp played a listener request for Sheeran to cover the iconic TV theme song on the Capital Evening Show, the ginger-haired singer-songwriter promptly grabbed a guitar and flawlessly fingerpicked his way through the song while putting his own spin on the vocal melody. You might not be a fan of Sheeran's style, but you have to admit the dude's absurdly talented. With any luck, Sheeran's next album will consist of '90s TV theme song covers; who wouldn't want to hear his take on the song from Family Matters?

