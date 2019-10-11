'Breaking Bad' Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in Netflix's 'El Camino'

Warning: This post containers major spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.
Like meth and murder, one thing we have come to expect from any Vince Gilligan project in the Breaking Bad universe is Easter eggs. Lots and lots of Easter eggs. And El Camino -- Gilligan's desperately anticipated follow-up to "Felina," Breaking Bad's iconic series finale -- does not disappoint as far as wistful remembrances of the original series are concerned. From snow globes to street names, here are some of the clever Breaking Bad (and Better Call Saul) callbacks you might have missed.
Los Pollos Hermanos' Second Life
Any good Albuquerquean knows that the Isleta location of local fast food chain Twisters played the role of Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional chicken joint that served as a cover for Gus Fring's drug-dealing empire in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. As a way to illustrate the passage of time, and perhaps as a thank you to the restaurant (which is best known for its burritos and green chile burgers) for playing such an important role in the series, Twisters gets its very own moment in the spotlight in the opening shots of El Camino. Gus Fring may be alive and well in AMC's world, but he's no longer part of the story as far as El Camino is concerned. (The exterior of Saul Goodman's office, post-Saul and sans the Statue of Liberty, shows up in the same montage.)
The Wisdom of Mike Erhmantraut
Like Gus Fring, Mike Erhmantraut is still kicking in Better Call Saul's world. But El Camino reinforces the idea that while Walter White served as Jesse Pinkman's official mentor, it was Mike who was more of a spiritual guide and/or father figure to Jesse. In an early scene we see the two of them speaking for what will be the very last time (though neither of them knows that for sure in the moment). Ultimately, Jesse asks Mike what he would do if he were in his position, and where he'd go. After some initial hesitation, Mike says Alaska -- which is ultimately where Jesse ends up. What Jesse doesn't know, however, is that soon after their conversation, Walter will kill Mike in this exact spot (in Breaking Bad's season 5 episode, "Say My Name").
Todd's Familiar Tarantula
Through a series of flashbacks in El Camino, we get to relive Jesse's days as a hostage to Uncle Jack and his gang -- mainly through scenes between Jesse and Jack's psychotic nephew, Todd Alquist. And Todd's surprisingly pastel-colored apartment is where Gilligan had a lot of fun planting pieces of the past. In fact, when Jesse comments on the pad's unexpected color palette, Todd replies that he was "thinking of Easter eggs" when he chose it. Among the items Todd has lying around are a Vamonos Pest T-shirt (the bug bombing company Walt and Jesse created in order to make their meth operation mobile in Breaking Bad's fifth season), and a creepy snow globe (clearly either homemade or custom-ordered) that features a tiny Todd and Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in a giant teacup (let's hope he's got some Stevia). The most gut-wrenching item, however, is Todd's pet/souvenir: the tarantula that 14-year-old Drew Sharp had captured in a jar in season 5's "Dead Freight"… just moments before Todd smiled at the youngster, then shot him.
Lydia Rodarte-Quayle's Fate
Speaking of Lydia: When we last left the uptight Madrigal executive, single mom, and love of Todd's life, we know that she had been poisoned by Walter White and just assumed that would be the end of her. Though she isn't mentioned by name, a news report states that a woman suspected of being part of Heisenberg's operation has been hospitalized with acute poisoning and is "not expected to survive." So there's that.
Holly Avenue
In what cannot be a coincidence, El Camino gives us a close-up shot of where Todd's apartment is located not once, but twice. He's at the corner of Holly Avenue and Arroz Road. There is no Holly Avenue in Albuquerque, but there is a Holly in Breaking Bad: Walter's daughter. There's also a Holly in Gilligan's life: his longtime partner Holly Rice, whom he references in all of his projects.
Hiding Spots
As El Camino flashes back and forth in time, we see Jesse sneak into Todd's apartment (post-massacre) looking to find out where the lovable little maniac may have hidden his money. In trying to locate Todd's stash of cash, Jesse looks under the sink (Jesse's own preferred hiding place for his gigantic stash of blue meth) and then spends a bit of time checking the walls of Todd's apartment, which just happened to be one of Walter's favorite places to hide his stacks.
Crawl Space
As Walter White's wealth grew, so did the amount of space he needed to store his cash. Enter: Crawl space. One of Breaking Bad's most memorable moments is of a panicked Walter finding out that Skyler has given most of their money away, and laughing maniacally at the no-win situation he has put himself and his family in. In El Camino, Jesse finds a way to get his parents out of their house so that he can sneak in and raid the family's safe. A quick shot shows Jesse from above, standing over his parents' own crawl space.
R.I.P. Walter White
If you watched El Camino hoping that the rumors of Walter's death were greatly exaggerated, and/or that he had created some nifty MacGyver-like trick or gadget to save himself what seemed to be imminent death at the end of "Felina," you're going to be disappointed. In a news report, it is confirmed that the man formerly known as Heisenberg is in fact dead.
The Rambler Returns
Walter White may be dead, but that doesn't mean he doesn't show up in El Camino. As we've stated, the movie is full of flashbacks -- one of which shows Jesse and Walt sitting together at a diner in what is clearly the early days of their partnership. Look outside the window and you'll see their (not-so) trusty Rambler RV waiting for them in the parking lot. Walt even takes a moment to look out at it.
