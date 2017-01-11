10 Questions You're Probably Asking About 'Emerald City'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Emerald City, NBC's new series based on The Wizard of Oz.

Tarsem Singh, the director who made a splash in the peak MTV era with his video for R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion," hasn't worked much in Hollywood over the past quarter-century. And while none of his films since are considered to be classics, exactly, Singh cemented an audacious and unconventional reputation with flamboyant epics like The Fall (one of our overlooked favorites) and the Julia Roberts-led Snow White riff Mirror/Mirror.

Consequently, Emerald City producers David Schulner and Shaun Cassidy (yes, that Shaun Cassidy) enticed Singh to helm Emerald City, their deconstruction and reassembly of The Wizard of Oz movie (not L. Frank Baum's source stories) as we know it. The dark and spectacular two-part premiere laid down the gauntlet, and left us with plenty to ponder. Here are the 10 questions we're all asking after watching Emerald City episodes one and two -- along with something approaching possible insight.