How to Watch the 2017 Emmy Awards Live Sunday Night

Considering the glut of prestige television being made right now, and the overwhelming number of binge-worthy shows vying for your attention, the Emmy Awards have actually been well worth watching lately. This year, the 69th annual primetime awards show will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, September 17, at 8pm ET, but much like the best content out there right now, you don't necessarily need a cable subscription to watch it.
In fact, you have quite a few cable-free options to catch much of the pre-show action and the main event, which Stephen Colbert will be hosting for the first time. Here are some of the ways to watch:
CBS All Access
CBS's proprietary streaming service will be broadcasting the show live starting at 8pm. You can stream it directly from its website, or via most streaming devices/consoles (Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, etc.). It does cost $6 a month to subscribe ($10 if you opt for the commercial-free version), however there is an option to sign up for a 7-day free trial.
Other subscription streaming services
You'll be able to catch a CBS livestream in most major markets on several streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, DIRECTV Now, YouTube TV, and Playstation Vue. Of course, each of these services charges a monthly subscription fee, but they all also offer free trial periods (just remember to cancel before the fee kicks in).
Pre-show and "backstage" streaming options
If you're more interested in the celebs' outfits than the actual awards ceremony, E! will begin its two-hour red carpet pre-show at 6pm ET, which you can stream for free on its YouTube channel. Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine will also be airing another two-hour red-carpet pre-show for free on the People TV app (as well as on the EW, People Time, Essence, and InStyle websites). There will also be an official Emmy Backstage Live show, highlighting all the behind-the-scenes action during the ceremony beginning at 8pm ET on Facebook Live.
