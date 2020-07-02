Entertainment Everything to Know About the 2020 Emmys Yes, they are still happening.

Even a pandemic can't stop the Emmys, one of Hollywood's most confusing awards shows honoring the best in television annually. Unlike the Oscars, which have been pushed later than usual in light of there being a comparative trickle of movies coming out, the Emmys are forging ahead. Of course, the coronavirus have some impact the Emmys, given that certain heavy-hitter shows that might otherwise have been eligible for this year's awards, such as FX's Fargo, had their premiere dates delayed or postponed. So what do you need to know about this year's event? Read on to learn about when the awards are being presented, who's hosting, and which shows and actors are likely to get nominated. When are the Emmys? September 20! So they are still happening during COVID? Yes, though at this point it's unclear what form the ceremony will take. It will air on ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel is hosting, but even he seems confused. "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel said in a statement. When are nominations happening? The nomination ballots opened for voting on July 2 and close on July 13. On July 28, the nominations in each category will be announced.

What's eligible? That's the tricky thing with the Emmys. The 2020 Emmys don't just honor TV shows that aired in 2020, or even in the year since the previous Emmys. That would be too simple. Instead, shows are eligible if they premiered between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020 and aired the majority the season's episodes prior to May 31. What's not eligible? Anything not in that time frame. And it can be confusing. Last year, for example, HBO's Succession, which was currently in the middle of its second season when the ceremony was held, was nominated for Season 1, which had aired more than a year prior. Basically, this can happen to anything that premieres between June 1 and the ceremony date. Also not eligible this year: All the shows that were nearly wrapped but didn't air because of coronavirus, like Fargo Season 4. What won last year? Much of what was victorious last year is not in the running again, for various reasons. In 2019, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag nearly swept the comedy categories, and Game of Thrones cleaned up in the drama categories. Comedy supporting actor winners Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub will be back in the race for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as will drama-winning actors, including Pose's Billy Porter, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, and Ozark's Julia Garner.

So which shows might score Emmy nominations in Outstanding Drama Series? Well, there's no more Game of Thrones to get in the way of anyone else winning this thing. But six of the eight shows that got nominated in 2019 are eligible again this year, including Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession, and This Is Us. It's probably Succession's award to lose, given how well received its second season was, and the lack of another obvious front-runner, although Ozark has a decent chance to play spoiler for the Roy family. And a few previously nominated shows that took a break last year or switched categories this time around could be in the mix: The Crown, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale, most notably, but also Westworld and Big Little Lies. (Remember season two of Big Little Lies?) As for new series that might crowd their way in: Apple is campaigning hard for The Morning Show, trying to remind voters that it's a thing (and they'll probably succeed). What about Watchmen, you ask? Well, Watchmen is actually being submitted as a limited series. And what about Outstanding Comedy Series? A now-perennial favorite of the Emmys, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is perhaps the only sure thing when it comes to the nominations and will certainly be in there on July 28. But the Television Academy might continue rewarding shows that critics adore by awarding a victory to the final season of Schitt's Creek. Those two programs are the only virtual shoo-ins to earn repeat nominations, as four of last year's seven nominees either ended (Fleabag and Veep) or missed the eligibility period (Barry and Russian Doll). Given the dearth in the category this year, The Good Place's farewell season will likely receive another nomination, while old favorite Curb Your Enthusiasm will likely sneak in there for its triumphant 10th season. Could the Academy recognize Ramy Youssef for Season 2 of his Hulu show after snubbing him following his surprising victory at the Golden Globes last year? Maybe! Other shows to keep an eye on: Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method, Insecure, Better Things, GLOW, and, yes, even that old standby Modern Family.