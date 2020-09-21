'Schitt's Creek' Pulls Off a History-Making Emmys Sweep

It would have been nearly impossible to predict that Schitt's Creek would have the kind of history-making Emmys season that it did this year when the show premiered back in 2015. The Canadian show, which aired on the cable network Pop TV in the U.S.? Really? Well, over its six seasons Schitt's Creek went from an obscure oddity for fans of SCTV to a beloved phenomenon (thanks, in large part, to Netflix adding the show in 2017). And on Emmy night it was crowned the champion of all TV basically. Yay, David.

Schitt's won every comedy category televised Sunday, plus a couple more awarded separately -- nine wins total, plus six other nominations. (It received four nominations in 2019.) The show became the first in the history of the Emmys to sweep all four of the acting categories, with a trophy going to each member of the Rose family: Catherine O'Hara as Moira, Eugene Levy as Johnny, Daniel Levy as David, and Annie Murphy as Alexis. The Creek crew were all celebrating at a (sort of) socially distanced party in their native Canada. (Hey, COVID has been more under control over there.)

The series about the rich heirs to a video store fortune who lose all their money and are forced to move to the tiny town they bought as a joke also won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

Well, there was a reason Moira Rose's favorite season was always "awards." And now, as Daniel Levy tweeted, her character Moira finally has her long-coveted Emmy. And so does everyone else.