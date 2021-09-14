Netflix

Awards shows are back. And not the edited, pandemic awards shows of last year. These will be full-fledged awards shows with red carpets and stars. With that in mind: The 2021 Emmys are happening very soon. It's been a busy year for television, what with your queens gambits and your mares of Easttowns in the running. In fact, The Queen's Gambit has already won nine Emmys, following the Creative Arts ceremonies that happened over the weekend. So yes, you can expect a lot more gold for Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon. But who else will triumph in the Primetime Emmys? Expect lots of love for Ted Lasso and The Crown. (But hey, Emily in Paris is nominated—anything could happen.) Read on for our other predictions.

When are the 2021 Emmys airing? Sunday, September 19, at 8 pm.

Where can I watch the 2021 Emmys? CBS! Unlike the Oscars, which will remain on ABC until the end of time or the deal keeping them there finally expires, the Emmys rotate networks. This year, CBS has the show.

Who is hosting? Cedric the Entertainer has the gig. Why? Well, Cedric's great, but also he's currently on the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood.

Who will win at the 2021 Emmys? Now this is where it all gets interesting. My predictions—and hopes and dreams and complaints—are below. Outstanding Comedy Series

Blackish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso Who we wish would win: Honestly this category is chaotic, to say the least. There are at least two shows that stretch the definition of comedy in here. I guess Netflix's Cobra Kai has its funny moments, but I associate it more with brutal fights. HBO's The Flight Attendant is an hour-long series about a woman in the throes of addiction. Just because The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco is in it does not make it a comedy. (For the record, I love The Flight Attendant. It's just weird to see it in this category.) And then, of course, there's Netflix's Emily in Paris, the laughingstock of Twitter that managed to get a nom. If I had my druthers, I would give this to either HBO's Hacks or Hulu's Pen15. The former features Jean Smart in one of the great performances of this era of TV, and the latter is a completely wild innovation. Who will win: Ted Lasso. I'm not mad about it! Despite the internet hand-wringing over the currently airing second season, the first, which is nominated here, is pretty perfect. Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us Who we wish would win: It will absolutely never happen, but I would love to see The Boys take this. Far from just being another superhero series, it is some of the boldest, most challenging TV out there right now. Slightly more likely, but still a long shot, would be an award for the final season of Pose, honoring a groundbreaking show that came to a very moving conclusion. Who will win: The Crown. Emmy voters love The Crown. How much do they love The Crown? Well, they gave Claire Foy an Emmy for guest star this year for briefly reprising her role as the younger version of the queen in Season 4. Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision Who we wish would win: The Underground Railroad is a cinematic achievement unlike anything else on television. Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel, which imagines the Underground Railroad as a literal system of locomotives, is stunning and unrelenting. Unfortunately, the Television Academy largely snubbed the production. Who will win: It's The Queen's Gambit's year. Expect Netflix's chess drama to take basically every award for which it is nominated. And, hey, it's a great show, but it's a very crowded year.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Who we wish would win: My answers are the same here. While I'd love to see Kenan Thompson finally get an Emmy, I think he should champion in the supporting actor category for his irreplaceable work on SNL. This one goes to Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. He turned a commercial into a phenomenon. Who will win: Jason Sudeikis. May he accept his award wearing another tie-dye sweatshirt this year. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Aidy Bryant, Shrill Who we wish would win: Again, my Wish and Will picks are one in the same here. This is Jean Smart's award to lose. Her work on Hacks as the stand-up Deborah Vance is astounding. Who will win: Jean Smart. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé Jean-Page, Bridgerton

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Who we wish would win: Lovecraft Country was unceremoniously canceled by HBO after just one season—which, admittedly, was uneven—but it was just one of many projects that announced Jonathan Majors as a major talent. He probably won't win this, but it would be a nice coronation. Who will win: Speaking of coronations, this is another area where The Crown could be unstoppable with Josh O'Connor winning for his turn as Prince Charles. Or Billy Porter, who has already won in this category, could be the victor for his Pose swan song. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose Who we wish would win: Mj Rodriguez has been the grounding force for all three seasons of Pose and she makes history as the first trans performer ever nominated in this category. Who will win: One might think The Crown ladies would cancel each other out, but I think this goes to Emma Corrin for her star-is-born-type performance as Diana. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision Who we wish would win: Frankly, this is one of the weaker categories. I love Hamilton as much as the next theater nerd, but Miranda and Odom have already been awarded for these exact performances on Broadway. Halston was lower-tier Netflix and Ryan Murphy, and we all know the true star of The Undoing was the coats. So I have to give it to Paul Bettany, who took what started as a minor role in the MCU and turned it into a chance to show off his comedic chops and his big-heartedness in WandaVision. Who will win: I'm going to say McGregor. It's a showy performance from a big star and the Emmys tend to love that in spaces like this, regardless of overall show quality. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Who we wish would win: Whereas the male version of this category is lacking, the female side is jam-packed. (And one of our favorites of the year, Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad, was left off the final nominee list.) It would be a dream to see Michaela Coel triumph for her personal, devastating work in the show she created, I May Destroy You. Who will win: Without a doubt, Anya Taylor-Joy will win this.