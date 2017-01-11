'Empire' Recap: Sex Tapes, Murder-Suicides, and Flip-Flops

Cookie sharpens her claws

We never expected Tiana to help with retcon, but she does when Cookie crashes the starlet's rehearsal for her new single, "LBDT (Look But Don't Touch)," which will surely cement her role-model status with the hook, "Look at my body / Don't I look sexy." Those lyrics are creepily reminiscent of Rod Stewart, but judging by Tiana's bedazzled catsuit, that's unintentional.

After T burns Mirage a Trois to a crisp ("They're barely good enough to even open for me," she sneers), Cookie realizes the sparkle diva has a point and enlists 3LW 2.0 to split her tour bill.

A tour will split up Hakeem and Laura "for a very long time," Camilla points out, so she's actually in agreement with Cookie here. Keem wants to keep his boo close to home, but thankfully, Laura is bright enough to realize how good this will be for her career.