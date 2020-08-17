Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' Teaser Introduces a New Sherlock Sibling

If there's one universal truth in the world, it's that no one can get enough of Sherlock Holmes. The stories of the crime-solving detective born from the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (who seems to be the only person who has had enough of his creation) have been adapted an untold number of times on television, in books, and on the big screen, and each has done everything in its power to provide some new, interesting spin on the character. But what about creating a new character altogether? We know Sherlock has a brother, the equally brilliant Mycroft Holmes, but what if he had a plucky young sister who also had the brain of a genius?

Netflix's Enola Holmes, which is based on Nancy Springer's young adult mystery series, introduces us to Enola, played by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, a brilliant detective in her own right who solves mysteries while constantly staying two steps ahead of her older brothers (Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, and Mycroft, played by Sam Claflin), who are intent on sending her to finishing school. Unlike the BBC's Sherlock or CBS's Elementary, Enola Holmes is a period piece set in the time the stories were written, and from this teaser the vibe looks quite a lot like that of Robert Downey Jr. and Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies, which are great fun. Enola Holmes was actually supposed to come out in theaters, distributed by Warner Bros., but due to the pandemic, it was acquired by Netflix in April for home streaming instead.

If you couldn't figure out the anagram in Netflix's tweet, it announces that Enola Holmes will arrive on the streaming service on September 23.