Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' Trailer Is a Sherlockian Good Time

Sherlock Holmes' eccentric family is getting an upgrade in Netflix's new movie Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer's series of young adult mystery novels that introduces a new Holmes sibling into the mix. Enola, played in the film by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, is quite a bit younger than her genius brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), but she's a detective in her own right, sniffing out clues and solving mysteries that her brothers tend to ignore, all while avoiding the looming threat of… finishing school.

In Netflix's new movie, Enola discovers her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), whom she's never been apart from in her whole life, has gone mysteriously missing, and takes it upon herself to solve her disappearance and rescue her. Armed with various disguises, an unexpected array of martial arts skills, a "useless boy" named Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), and all her Holmes-inherited smarts at her disposal, Enola Holmes is a force to be reckoned with.

Enola Holmes hits Netflix September 23.