What You Need to Know About ESPN's New Streaming Service, ESPN+

The sports world gasped and then scratched its head this week -- not because Loyola-Chicago almost pulled off the impossible (maybe next year!), but because ESPN finally announced the launch date and some (emphasis on some) of the details for its standalone streaming service, ESPN+. Below, everything you need to know right now:
What exactly is ESPN+?
It's ESPN's first direct-to-consumer streaming service; in other words, kind of like ESPN's version of HBO NOW, so if you don't want to pay for a cable package to get your sports, you can ostensibly buy this guy as a standalone option instead. You'll find it April 12, when it launches in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com. It comes not long after reports said ESPN was weighing down the earnings of its parent company Walt Disney Co., which is also set to launch a streaming service of its own in 2019. As Variety notes, "If successful, the [Disney] services could help offset an ongoing exodus of viewers from traditional pay-TV systems, which have generated billions of dollars in revenue for the entertainment giant for many years."
What does ESPN+ offer?
One of the most frustrating things about ESPN+ at this stage is how vague the programming information is. The service touts live sports events, original shows and movies, studio programs, and an on-demand library. Not much is known about those last three, but coverage-wise, you'll get:
- More than 180 MLB games, one game per day during the season
- More than 180 NHL games, one game per day during the season
- Access to main-event (e.g., Khan vs. Lo Greco) and undercard boxing bouts
- More than 250 MLS games, access to MLS Live's out-of-market schedule, 27 Fire matches to fans in Chicago
- College sports -- ranging from football and basketball to lacrosse and gymnastics -- from more than a dozen conferences, including the America East, ASun, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, NEC, Southern Conference, Southland, Summit League, Sun Belt, and WAC, among others
- Thursday, Friday, and "some" Saturday and Sunday coverage from 31 PGA Tour events
- Tennis matches from Wimbledon, US Open, and Australian Open
- Coverage of SANZAAR, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, 18 matches from the inaugural season of the States' Major League Rugby
- Cricket from New Zealand and Ireland
The slate spells good news for soccer, boxing, and rugby and cricket fans, but notably missing are good options for NFL, NBA, and bigger college conference viewers. Meaning: ESPN+ might not necessarily be the best option for all sports fans who don't have cable, especially if you're interested in more mainstream sports. (College-wise, it's also unclear what exactly is getting cannibalized from ESPN3, as Deadspin reported.)
How much does ESPN+ cost?
Subscribers will pay $4.99 per month, or, if truly smitten, $49.99 for the whole year. Users will also have the option to buy MLB.TV's out-of-market package for an additional $24.99 per month, and a similar option will be available for NHL.TV.
Should you get ESPN+?
If you're a Chicago Fire fan, probably! ESPN wants fans to "have access to thousands more live games, world class original programs and on-demand sports content, all at a great price." But while the price is good, the content so far seems lacking -- even if you love rugby and cricket -- and isn't making us chomp at the bit just yet. The silver lining, as some have already pointed out, is ESPN+ seems like a work in progress, like a stepping stone to something that could become a better streaming service. (ESPN has also promised "more details about ESPN+ and the redesigned ESPN App -- including further details about live sports, original and on-demand programming" ahead of the launch.) So the best move might be to waaaaaaaait and see if ESPN addresses some of the service's shortcomings in the weeks to come.
