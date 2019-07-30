Everything We Know About Season 2 of HBO's 'Euphoria'

In summer 2019, HBO enamored audiences -- and prompted viewers to wonder if Gen-Z is OK -- upon the release of their latest original series, Euphoria. The show, from Sam Levinson, son of Barry Levinson, and executive produced by Drake (among others), became an instant hit, praised for its young ensemble cast, led by Zendaya as recovering addict Rue Bennett, and raw, unromantic portrayal of youth culture, addiction, and trauma. Once people got past the bit of controversy the show stirred before it even debuted -- you know, that now-infamous 30 dick scene -- and tapped into the captivating experiences of the classmates in Rue's network, viewers were hooked (and invested in the teens' well-being).
Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer), and their peers have been through a lot in a short amount of time and their teenage lives continue to prove to be somewhat of a contemporary horror story, but there's clearly more to their stories. While Euphoria Season 1 wraps up in the first week of August, below we look into where the series stands going forward. Here's everything we know about Euphoria Season 2 so far; check back for updates as we learn more.
Will there be a Euphoria Season 2?
Before Season 1 had even come to a close, in mid-July 2019, HBO picked up Euphoria for a second season. While there's definitely more to explore in each of the characters' stories, it makes sense that HBO renewed the series, as The Hollywood Reporter noted it's their youngest-leaning series to date. Considering Euphoria gets about 5.5 million views per episode (accounting for streaming and delayed viewing), many of which tap into that young demographic, Season 2 was practically a surefire decision.
Upon the series' renewal, HBO's executive VP of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement to THR, "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya… We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."
When will Euphoria Season 2 be released?
Because Season 1 is only just wrapping up in summer 2019, fans probably won't be seeing Season 2 for at least a year. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but it seems likely the series would follow a similar production schedule and see a summer 2020 release.
How many episodes will there be in Euphoria Season 2?
An episode count hasn't been announced, but given Season 1 featured eight installments, that seems likely for Season 2.
Who in the cast is returning for Season 2?
Since Zendaya leads the cast as Rue and her narration guides viewers through the lives of her classmates, you can bet that she'll definitely be back for Season 2. Plus, the star took to Twitter to share how humbled she was by the news of the series being confirmed for a second season, so consider that a given.
Since the show is so reliant on its large ensemble cast, and there's definitely more to everybody's story, assume the following core characters will be back: Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Chris McKay (Algee Smith), Gia Bennett, and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane).
In terms of the showrunners, who will be back for Season 2?
Creator Sam Levinson is largely at the helm of the show -- writing, executive producing, and directing much of the first season based on his own life experiences -- so he should be on for round two. It can also be assumed that Drake, who interestingly executive produced Season 1, will be back, considering the fact that he announced the show was returning ("OBVIOUSLYYYYYYYYY") on social media. But will Champagne Papi get behind the director's chair for Season 2? That's TBD, as well as anyone else who might be on to write/produce/direct the upcoming season, as everything is still hush hush.
Continue to check back, as we will update the story as more news regarding Euphoria Season 2 is announced.
