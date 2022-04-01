Everything We Know About 'Euphoria' Season 3

Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO

Oh, Euphoria. With its striking cinematography, envious fashion, and many melodramatic moments, it's hard to look away from the HBO teen drama, and especially not hard to tweet about it. After a long delay, the series helmed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya about the emotional inner lives and relationships of a group of teenagers at the fictional East Highland High School finally returned for a Season 2 in early 2022. The series managed to both reach new creative heights and feature astounding performances, as well as taking some questionable turns, ending on a jaw-dropping shocker of a finale. Considering how Season 2 ended and the fact that it's one of the most popular shows on TV right now, it's fair to wonder what's next for our beloved class of Euphoria High. Below, we're breaking down everything we know about Season 3 so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of Euphoria? Fans of Euphoria will be glad to know they can keep on chasing that high, since HBO has already green-lit a Season 3. The renewal came in early February 2022, weeks before Season 2 wrapped up. It was basically inevitable that the show would come back, given what a runaway success it's become for HBO—being not only the most tweeted about show of the decade so far, but the network's most-watched series behind Game of Thrones.

When will Season 3 of Euphoria be released? Fans may have never, ever been happier hearing that Euphoria is coming back, but they're about to be a little upset when they find out when it's premiering. Although there is no confirmed release date, it doesn't seem like the show will air until early 2024 at the earliest. The series is led by Zendaya—one of Hollywood's best and brightest young stars—and she's booked and busy right now. Not only is she returning for Dune: Part II, which is on schedule for a 2023 release and filming sometime in summer 2022, she's also starring in Luca Guadagnino's next project, Challengers, which is in pre-production and said to film in 2022, as well. That being said, Euphoria likely can't film until sometime in 2023 at the latest, putting the series on track for a 2024 release. In the meantime, you can mentally prepare yourself for whatever chaos the show inevitably has in store, and also check out Sam Levinson's other HBO series. (He's one of the co-creators on The Weeknd's upcoming cult-pop-star drama The Idol.) How many episodes will there be in Euphoria Season 3? No official episode count has been announced yet, but considering both Seasons 1 and 2 had eight episodes, we would guess eight for Season 3, as well.

Who in the cast will be back in Euphoria Season 3? Even though Euphoria may have launched an ensemble cast of A-listers whose careers have all taken off in addition to the show, just about everybody should be back for Season 3. That means we'll see more East Highland, er, Euphoria High staples like Zendaya as Rue, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, Austin Abrams as Ethan, and likely more of Rue's family including Nika King's Leslie and Storm Reid's Gia. Plus, if you thought that because Dominic Fike's new character Elliot told Rue it was probably best that they were no longer friends at the end of the season meant he won't be back, think again. The singer/actor announced on The Tonight Show that he's confirmed to return for Season 3. There are a few characters whose fate is a little less certain, though. Even though Nate turned his father Cal (portrayed by Eric Dane) over to the police for assault and child pornography possession, it doesn't seem like we've seen the last of him. Cal may have called it quits on his family and will inevitably go to jail, but Nate has too many daddy issues to see that storyline go away. (Dane also confirmed to Variety that there's more to Cal's story to comel.) It also seems very likely that fan favorite dealer with a heart of gold Fezco, played by series breakout Angus Cloud, will be back. With him arrested in the shocking Season 2 finale, it's possible Season 3 could see him facing charges. What is next for his younger brother Ashtray is less clear. It seemed pretty certain that the preteen played by Javon Walton was shot and killed in the SWAT team raid and shootout in the finale, but the actor's also emphasized that the series never showed his body. He hinted at coming back to Entertainment Weekly, saying, "With Ashtray, we're not a 100% if he's dead, because you saw absolutely no blood, right? And you didn't see him fall. You did hear the bullet, but you didn't see him get shot. So, there's little things that could potentially bring him back for another season." Although, nothing is confirmed right now, and the actor did tell Complex in an interview that he joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, so with him booking new projects, it might mean the end of his Euphoria arc. Here's to hoping we'll get to see more of him (and his character will gain some semblance of a normal 13-year-old's life!).

What will Euphoria Season 3 be about? In Season 2, Nate got somewhat of a redemption arc, we saw his father Cal's backstory, Rue was responsible for thousands of dollars worth of drugs and lost them, Cassie hooked up with her best friend Maddie's ex, and to top it off, there was a shootout. Did we see any of that going into Season 2? Not necessarily. So, that's all to say, it's really unclear where Season 3 of the series might be going. There are a handful of unanswered questions that fans have, though. At the very least, it seems likely that we'll see the repercussions of Fezco's dealing and perhaps him going to jail for dealing, illegal arms possession, and even murder. It's also possible that he could become some sort of informant for the authorities or have to give over information surrounding Laurie (Martha Kelly), though, too. Whatever happens with Fezco, we'll probably also see how it affects Lexi, who developed a close friendship with him throughout Season 2. Similarly, the deal between Rue and Laurie that went very wrong and didn't have a solid conclusion was one of the season's most pressing unanswered questions. Going forward, we could see Rue face some sort of very frightening consequences. It's also possible that the season could feature a huge jump forward in time. The way the finale ended almost made it seem like a lot of arcs were wrapped up in order to kick off junior year with a semi clean slate—like the way Cassie and Maddy seemed to remedy their friendship. If that's the case, we could see a return to form on the show, going back to how Season 1 was set up with Rue dealing with her addiction and the characters working on their interpersonal relationships, like with her and Jules who have now drifted apart. Whatever happens, you can assume it will be an emotional ride. As more information becomes available, we'll continue to update this post.