HBO's 'Euphoria' Special Gets Existential in a Striking Late-Night Diner Chat

When Euphoria creator Sam Levinson approached Colman Domingo with the idea of doing a special episode featuring just his character Ali, a Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, opposite Zendaya's Rue, he was not expecting two people sitting alone in a diner, talking. "Of course, I thought, okay, the way the show operates is 178 scenes, wild camera moves. I thought it was going to be like two addicts in Fantasia," Domingo says. Instead, he got a monologue-heavy script that he said left him "shaking."

"This is in the middle of the pandemic, in the middle of people marching the streets and Black Lives Matter, this is right after George Floyd's death," he says. "I felt like it was pulsing through my body, everything that was written in those pages. I thought, This is the time to say those things."

Domingo's character appeared throughout the first season of Euphoria as a counselor to Zendaya's teenage drug addict, but this hour-long installment—the first of two, the second airing on January 24, titled “F–k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” that's all about Jules—filmed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic while Levinson and his crew were waiting to start Season 2, delves deeper into Ali than ever before. He reunites with Rue after her relapse in the finale, precipitated by her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) leaving her at a train station. As he talks with her about the tricky road to sobriety on Christmas Eve, he reveals more about himself. He has a family, an ex-wife and two daughters. He himself has relapsed. He converted to Islam.

According to Domingo, elements of his and Rue's conversations were originally interspersed throughout the upcoming season, which production was drawn to a halt after a table read right before lockdown. The special was the first experience Domingo had shooting under COVID-19 safety protocols. "It was a very quiet set, actually; it was a very careful set," he remembers. "I like to think that because we were all—crew members and cast—away from the work for a while, we looked at this as something precious."