Euron Greyjoy Might Be the Key to Winning 'Game of Thrones'

But when she accuses him of murdering her father, Euron flips the script. Rather than deny the charge, he embraces it, and then breaks down all of the reasons killing his brother Balon was a fantastic idea. On Pyke, paying the iron price is the ultimate rationale for any murderous seizure of something that isn't yours, so the others are into this.

And when Yara unveils her own plan to build the biggest fleet the world has ever known, Euron shows even more political savvy. He agrees with his niece's plan, but argues that he should be the one to build and lead it because he’s been all around the world, seen all sorts of cool kinds of nutmeg no one else has, and knows what to do with said fleet. And that's when he breaks down the master plan: sail over to Daenerys and convince her to join forces with them to take the Seven Kingdoms. He also mentions his penis, just to be a jerk to Theon and Yara.