Even If You Don't Watch Netflix's 'Eurovision,' You Should Listen to the Incredible Songs

You had all weekend to watch Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a hilarious and heartfelt ode to the bizarre international competition that is Eurovision. But even if you didn't have the time to sit down with the movie, you should still listen to the incredible soundtrack, which is now streaming on Spotify.

The full soundtrack has all the hits from the Netflix movie, including "Jaja Ding Dong," the fake Icelandic folk song that Fire Saga begrudgingly plays over and over, and "Husavik," the gorgeous ballad that Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) writes, which turns into the emotional climax of the movie. For as funny as the scenarios are on screen, the songs are truly good. "I stressed to the people I got involved: At the core, these have to be great songs," executive music producer Savan Kotecha told Thrillist. "If you just write it from 'I'm going to write a joke,' you're never going to get the great melody."

Kotecha can actually be heard on the song "Coolin' with Da Homies," the Swedish entry in the film. "The idea from [co-writer] Andrew [Steele] was: 'Write the wackest rap on the planet.'" Ferrell performs most of Fire Saga's songs with Molly Sandén, otherwise known as My Marianne, a Swedish singer who subbed in for McAdams. (McAdams' voice was blended into the mix though, so she was still sort of singing.)

Every track is a gem, from "Lion of Love," performed by Erik Mjönes, who sings for Dan Stevens as the bombastic Russian Alexander Lemtov, to "In the Mirror," featuring the big belt of Demi Lovato as the initial Icelandic frontrunner to represent the country at Eurovision. But, of course, the standout track is "Jaja Ding Dong," with its perfect chorus and suggestive lyrics by Gustaf Holter and Christian Persson. Ding Dong!