Evan Peters' 'American Horror Story: Roanoke' Role Finally Revealed

This post contains spoilers for the most recent episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Hours before the fifth episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke hit FX, creator Ryan Murphy cleared up a pressing question. "Evan Peters makes his season debut in tonight's American Horror Story," he wrote on Twitter. "And no, he's not playing a producer."

This was a revelation for AHS fans, who have spent most of the sixth season wondering where Peters was lurking. Was the series veteran one of the background colonialists? Was he yet to be introduced, a My Roanoke Story crew member, as Murphy so quickly shut down? Or was he something great, the spawn of Lady Gaga's satanic witch?