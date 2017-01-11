'Westworld' Star Evan Rachel Wood on Bernard and Season 2

William has a great line in the episode about how the park doesn't reveal the worst in people, it reveals who they truly are. Do you believe that? And if so, what does that say about society now? It seems strangely relevant.

Wood: So many things on this show are incredibly relevant, especially now. I think that is true, and everyone has a dark side. That's one of the things we're exploring in the show, that human beings will always be flawed, and that will ultimately be their demise -- human error. Corruption and greed and power, these are the things that the hosts are not plagued with. That's another thing Anthony Hopkins' character says at the end of the episode, that they are the ones who are truly free. They don't have all these emotions, guilt, or consciousness, getting in the way. But then again, is that really free? I don't know. So many questions!