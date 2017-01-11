Everything J.K. Rowling Revealed About 'Harry Potter' After Finishing the Books

In July of 2007, author J.K. Rowling published the final installment of the Harry Potter book series, concluding the seven-book saga of The Boy Who Lived. The successful movie franchise would keep Harry Potter excitement in the air for a few years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, though Rowling made sure not to lead on her fans. What people had was what people had. She was done writing books in the wizarding world.

So far, the author's kept to that promise. Kind of.

This summer, the world will see an eighth Harry Potter tale enter the canon, in the form of the two-part play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The show arrives on the heels of major Harry Potter revelations, dropped by Rowling on social media and her website, Pottermore.com, to stoke the imaginations of her readers. As we prepare for the Cursed Child, and the spinoff film franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, here’s a comprehensive timeline of J.K. Rowling's story-expanding spells. She couldn't quit Harry Potter either: