Every Radiohead Album, Ranked

4. Amnesiac

Amnesiac is unjustly considered to be the odd man out of the Radiohead catalogue. Released less than a year after 2000's landmark Kid A, it's basically pastiched out of that album's B-sides -- the tracks that were good but just didn't fit. That being said, Amnesiac is like diving headfirst into the fire that lurks among the mountains on the cover of Kid A. It's bleak, it's isolating, and it's always interesting.

The offbeat time signatures of the sweeping "Pyramid Song" remain one of the most compelling moments of music the band has produced. The drop-D riffing on "You Might Be Wrong" and melodic clanking of "Packt Like Sardines" provide two of the group's most weirdly accessible tracks. The full-on brass, Thelonious Monk-style "Life in a Glasshouse" is the lads at their least comfortable (in a good way). But none of these gems can save the album from a middling group of experimental songs that would have otherwise remained B-sides. And that's what ultimately bogs the album down. Sure, it's like Kid A's kid brother -- the Eli to its Peyton. Amnesiac may not be the most talented in the family, but it's still pretty freakin' good.