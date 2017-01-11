New Study Reveals Every State's Favorite TV Show

Even in the age of "peak TV," where we're beset with dozens more streaming series than there are hours in the day, our viewing habits are hopelessly predictable. A new survey from CableTV.com has broken down favorite shows by state across the US. The findings prove that we love to see our own reality reflected onscreen.

Take a closer look at the infographic below (click the image below to expand), and you'll notice a ton of home state pride. For example, the Albuquerque-set Breaking Bad is New Mexico's top pick, California favors the regional spoofs of Silicon Valley, DC can't get enough of Scandal, Maryland is wrapped up in the Baltimore of The Wire, and New Jersey remains loyal to The Sopranos.