The Must-See Shows and Panels at SXSW Music 2016

Iggy Pop, SXSW, Live
Navigating the music part of Austin's SXSW can be stressful. At any given moment, you could be missing out on a wild garage-rock basement show, a once-in-a-lifetime set from a future hip-hop star, or a classic performance from a veteran act that's back for blood. If you're getting nervous just thinking about it -- chill. We've got you covered with three incredible acts each day, along with a music panel to check out when you're recovering from the night before. Just listen to us -- SXSW nirvana is possible. 

Rae Sremmurd, Live, SXSW
Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Release Strategies for Music Documentaries @ 2pm With the Oscar-winning success of Amy, music documentaries have never been hotter. If you've got an idea for one, check out this panel of experts as they break down the best way to get your project to an audience.

Four Seasons

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Gallant @ 8:45pm You may have first heard of this tender R&B vocalist when videos popped up online of him helping his tourmate Sufjan Stevens cover Drake's ubiquitous "Hotline Bling," but he's got a few more tricks up his sleeve. His catchy single "Weight in Gold" and "Skipping Stones," his moody collaboration with singer Jhené Aiko, suggest he's got plenty of striking original material on the way.

Scoot Inn

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Rae Sremmurd @ TBA These young guys know how to have fun. With monster singles like "No Type" and "No Flex Zone," they took over the charts with songs that make you want to buy a round for everyone at the bar and maybe crush a boulder over your head. Plan accordingly.

Blackheart

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Empress Of @ 1am New York singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez's solo project combines art-rock style with synth-pop glitter and R&B swagger. Me, her terrific 2015 record, is full of gloomy romantic tracks that will make for the perfect nightcap.

Hype Hotel

Sheer Mag, SXSW, Live
Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Wed

Organized Noize: Tales from the ATL @ 3:30pm Production team Organized Noize are the architects of the sound behind most of your favorite classic Atlanta hip-hop, including tracks from Outkast, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, and more. Come find out how they make the magic happen.

Austin Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Wed

Sheer Mag @ 4:30pm These fiercely political Philly punks aren't messing around. With classic rock-indebted tracks like "Can't Stop Fighting" and "Nobody's Baby," they've crafted the type of smart, powerful anthems that you'll be proud to yell along to.

The FADER Fort

Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Wed

Iggy Pop @ 9pm He won't wear a shirt. He'll run around the stage like a maniac. He'll scream his head off. There's nothing more reliable than this punk veteran, touring behind his new Josh Homme-produced LP, so make sure to catch him while he's still rocking this hard.

Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Date

Event

Location

Mar 16 Wed

Erykah Badu @ 12:40am Erykah Badu hasn't performed often in the last five years, so any opportunity to catch the queen of neo-soul is a blessing. Fresh off her freewheeling But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape from last year, she'll be headlining the Vans 50th Anniversary show along with chillwave favorites Neon Indian, R&B innovator Kelela, and the shambling lo-fi Spanish rock outfit Hinds. Start lining up now.

The Mohawk

Anderson Paak, SXSW, Live
Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Anderson .Paak @ 3:30pm Many music fans were first introduced to multi-hyphenate Anderson .Paak last year when he outshined bigger names on Dr. Dre's guest-filled Compton. The California-based singer, rapper, and producer sounds even better on his own. His latest record Malibu is packed with fascinating, genre-bending moments that will be thrilling to see him reproduce live with his band, The Free Nationals.

Bud Light Factory at Brazos Hall

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

The Art of Creating the Perfect Playlist @ 5pm If you ever get playlist anxiety when hosting a party or simply choosing the music on a road trip, this is the panel for you.

Austin Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Margo Price @ 10:20pm As the first-ever country signee to Jack White's Third Man Records label, this Nashville-based singer-songwriter feels like she's about to break out in a big way. With her debut record Midwest Farmer's Daughter due out March 25th, check her out now before all your country-loving friends are singing her praises.

Stubb's Barbecue

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Charli XCX + Sophie @ 1am Charli XCX is pure joy. If you listened to her previous albums, True Romance or Sucker, you probably already knew that. Now she's teamed up with London-based producer Sophie, known for his work with the PC Music label, so what can you expect? More joy -- unless happiness isn't your thing.  

Hype Hotel

Waxahatchee, SXSW, Live
Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Thu

SXSW Keynote Conversation: James Prince with Bun B @ 11am As the mastermind behind the success of Rap-A-Lot Records, one of hip-hop's most iconic labels, James Prince probably has some incredible stories to tell. Who better to get the truth out of him than Houston rap royalty Bun B?

Austin Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Fri

The Kills @ 6:15pm In between all the new acts and off-the-beaten-path artists playing SXSW, it's never a bad idea to check in on an older favorite. Sure, The Kills have been around since the early '00s, but singer Alison Mosshart is as reliably mind-melting as rock singers come.

Spotify House

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Fri

Waxahatchee @ 10pm Festivals like this don't always inspire a lot of introspection, so you probably owe it to yourself to check out the smart, emotionally rich indie rock that singer Katie Crutchfield and her killer band excel at. Don't be afraid to cry at SXSW. It feels good.

Central Presbyterian Church

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Fri

Thee Oh Sees @ 12:01am Sometimes you just want to drink a few beers and listen to jams. Luckily, Thee Oh Sees, who headline the Panache showcase at Hotel Vegas, have plenty of jams -- seriously, like over 10 albums' worth.

Hotel Vegas

Charles Bradley, SXSW, Live
Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Where Will the Vinyl Industry Be in 2018? @ 12:30pm If you've invested in a bunch of records, this panel will probably be of interest to you. Or, if you're just really tired from a week of partying, it'll also be a good place to seek some shade.

Austin Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires @ 10pm The festival is almost over. Stop trying to "make connections" and just relax to the delightful retro-soul of Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires. You've earned it.

The Gatsby

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Karriem Riggins @ 10pm This jazz drummer, producer, DJ, and occasional rapper wears many hats, and you can tell from his genre-hopping music. Come see which version of him made it to Texas as he previews new tracks from his new record, the follow-up to 2012's reliably excellent Alone Together.

Empire Control Room and Garage

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Bongzilla @ 1am Why not? Yes, the name is a little ridiculous, but this veteran Wisconsin doom-metal group, reunited after a few years apart, is the perfect music to listen to as you try to zone out after a week of running around. Congratulations: you survived.

Swan Dive Patio

