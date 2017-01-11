The Must-See Shows and Panels at SXSW Music 2016

Navigating the music part of Austin's SXSW can be stressful. At any given moment, you could be missing out on a wild garage-rock basement show, a once-in-a-lifetime set from a future hip-hop star, or a classic performance from a veteran act that's back for blood. If you're getting nervous just thinking about it -- chill. We've got you covered with three incredible acts each day, along with a music panel to check out when you're recovering from the night before. Just listen to us -- SXSW nirvana is possible.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Tue
Release Strategies for Music Documentaries @ 2pm With the Oscar-winning success of Amy, music documentaries have never been hotter. If you've got an idea for one, check out this panel of experts as they break down the best way to get your project to an audience.
Release Strategies for Music Documentaries @ 2pm Four Seasons With the Oscar-winning success of Amy, music documentaries have never been hotter. If you've got an idea for one, check out this panel of experts as they break down the best way to get your project to an audience.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Tue
Gallant @ 8:45pm You may have first heard of this tender R&B vocalist when videos popped up online of him helping his tourmate Sufjan Stevens cover Drake's ubiquitous "Hotline Bling," but he's got a few more tricks up his sleeve. His catchy single "Weight in Gold" and "Skipping Stones," his moody collaboration with singer Jhené Aiko, suggest he's got plenty of striking original material on the way.
Gallant @ 8:45pm Scoot Inn You may have first heard of this tender R&B vocalist when videos popped up online of him helping his tourmate Sufjan Stevens cover Drake's ubiquitous "Hotline Bling," but he's got a few more tricks up his sleeve. His catchy single "Weight in Gold" and "Skipping Stones," his moody collaboration with singer Jhené Aiko, suggest he's got plenty of striking original material on the way.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Tue
Rae Sremmurd @ TBA These young guys know how to have fun. With monster singles like "No Type" and "No Flex Zone," they took over the charts with songs that make you want to buy a round for everyone at the bar and maybe crush a boulder over your head. Plan accordingly.
Rae Sremmurd @ TBA Blackheart These young guys know how to have fun. With monster singles like "No Type" and "No Flex Zone," they took over the charts with songs that make you want to buy a round for everyone at the bar and maybe crush a boulder over your head. Plan accordingly.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Tue
Empress Of @ 1am New York singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez's solo project combines art-rock style with synth-pop glitter and R&B swagger. Me, her terrific 2015 record, is full of gloomy romantic tracks that will make for the perfect nightcap.
Empress Of @ 1am Hype Hotel New York singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez's solo project combines art-rock style with synth-pop glitter and R&B swagger. Me, her terrific 2015 record, is full of gloomy romantic tracks that will make for the perfect nightcap.
Feeling thirsty? Grab one of these limited-edition Bud Light SXSW cans at bars around town for 16 ounces of ice-cold art. So go ahead, Austin, raise one to right now.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Organized Noize: Tales from the ATL @ 3:30pm Production team Organized Noize are the architects of the sound behind most of your favorite classic Atlanta hip-hop, including tracks from Outkast, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, and more. Come find out how they make the magic happen.
Organized Noize: Tales from the ATL @ 3:30pm Austin Convention Center Production team Organized Noize are the architects of the sound behind most of your favorite classic Atlanta hip-hop, including tracks from Outkast, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, and more. Come find out how they make the magic happen.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Sheer Mag @ 4:30pm These fiercely political Philly punks aren't messing around. With classic rock-indebted tracks like "Can't Stop Fighting" and "Nobody's Baby," they've crafted the type of smart, powerful anthems that you'll be proud to yell along to.
Sheer Mag @ 4:30pm The FADER Fort These fiercely political Philly punks aren't messing around. With classic rock-indebted tracks like "Can't Stop Fighting" and "Nobody's Baby," they've crafted the type of smart, powerful anthems that you'll be proud to yell along to.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Iggy Pop @ 9pm He won't wear a shirt. He'll run around the stage like a maniac. He'll scream his head off. There's nothing more reliable than this punk veteran, touring behind his new Josh Homme-produced LP, so make sure to catch him while he's still rocking this hard.
Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
Iggy Pop @ 9pm Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater He won't wear a shirt. He'll run around the stage like a maniac. He'll scream his head off. There's nothing more reliable than this punk veteran, touring behind his new Josh Homme-produced LP, so make sure to catch him while he's still rocking this hard.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 16 Wed
Erykah Badu @ 12:40am Erykah Badu hasn't performed often in the last five years, so any opportunity to catch the queen of neo-soul is a blessing. Fresh off her freewheeling But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape from last year, she'll be headlining the Vans 50th Anniversary show along with chillwave favorites Neon Indian, R&B innovator Kelela, and the shambling lo-fi Spanish rock outfit Hinds. Start lining up now.
Erykah Badu @ 12:40am The Mohawk Erykah Badu hasn't performed often in the last five years, so any opportunity to catch the queen of neo-soul is a blessing. Fresh off her freewheeling But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape from last year, she'll be headlining the Vans 50th Anniversary show along with chillwave favorites Neon Indian, R&B innovator Kelela, and the shambling lo-fi Spanish rock outfit Hinds. Start lining up now.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Anderson .Paak @ 3:30pm Many music fans were first introduced to multi-hyphenate Anderson .Paak last year when he outshined bigger names on Dr. Dre's guest-filled Compton. The California-based singer, rapper, and producer sounds even better on his own. His latest record Malibu is packed with fascinating, genre-bending moments that will be thrilling to see him reproduce live with his band, The Free Nationals.
Bud Light Factory at Brazos Hall
Anderson .Paak @ 3:30pm Bud Light Factory at Brazos Hall Many music fans were first introduced to multi-hyphenate Anderson .Paak last year when he outshined bigger names on Dr. Dre's guest-filled Compton. The California-based singer, rapper, and producer sounds even better on his own. His latest record Malibu is packed with fascinating, genre-bending moments that will be thrilling to see him reproduce live with his band, The Free Nationals.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
The Art of Creating the Perfect Playlist @ 5pm If you ever get playlist anxiety when hosting a party or simply choosing the music on a road trip, this is the panel for you.
The Art of Creating the Perfect Playlist @ 5pm Austin Convention Center If you ever get playlist anxiety when hosting a party or simply choosing the music on a road trip, this is the panel for you.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Margo Price @ 10:20pm As the first-ever country signee to Jack White's Third Man Records label, this Nashville-based singer-songwriter feels like she's about to break out in a big way. With her debut record Midwest Farmer's Daughter due out March 25th, check her out now before all your country-loving friends are singing her praises.
Margo Price @ 10:20pm Stubb's Barbecue As the first-ever country signee to Jack White's Third Man Records label, this Nashville-based singer-songwriter feels like she's about to break out in a big way. With her debut record Midwest Farmer's Daughter due out March 25th, check her out now before all your country-loving friends are singing her praises.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Charli XCX + Sophie @ 1am Charli XCX is pure joy. If you listened to her previous albums, True Romance or Sucker, you probably already knew that. Now she's teamed up with London-based producer Sophie, known for his work with the PC Music label, so what can you expect? More joy -- unless happiness isn't your thing.
Charli XCX + Sophie @ 1am Hype Hotel Charli XCX is pure joy. If you listened to her previous albums, True Romance or Sucker, you probably already knew that. Now she's teamed up with London-based producer Sophie, known for his work with the PC Music label, so what can you expect? More joy -- unless happiness isn't your thing.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Thu
SXSW Keynote Conversation: James Prince with Bun B @ 11am As the mastermind behind the success of Rap-A-Lot Records, one of hip-hop's most iconic labels, James Prince probably has some incredible stories to tell. Who better to get the truth out of him than Houston rap royalty Bun B?
SXSW Keynote Conversation: James Prince with Bun B @ 11am Austin Convention Center As the mastermind behind the success of Rap-A-Lot Records, one of hip-hop's most iconic labels, James Prince probably has some incredible stories to tell. Who better to get the truth out of him than Houston rap royalty Bun B?
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18 Fri
The Kills @ 6:15pm In between all the new acts and off-the-beaten-path artists playing SXSW, it's never a bad idea to check in on an older favorite. Sure, The Kills have been around since the early '00s, but singer Alison Mosshart is as reliably mind-melting as rock singers come.
The Kills @ 6:15pm Spotify House In between all the new acts and off-the-beaten-path artists playing SXSW, it's never a bad idea to check in on an older favorite. Sure, The Kills have been around since the early '00s, but singer Alison Mosshart is as reliably mind-melting as rock singers come.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18 Fri
Waxahatchee @ 10pm Festivals like this don't always inspire a lot of introspection, so you probably owe it to yourself to check out the smart, emotionally rich indie rock that singer Katie Crutchfield and her killer band excel at. Don't be afraid to cry at SXSW. It feels good.
Waxahatchee @ 10pm Central Presbyterian Church Festivals like this don't always inspire a lot of introspection, so you probably owe it to yourself to check out the smart, emotionally rich indie rock that singer Katie Crutchfield and her killer band excel at. Don't be afraid to cry at SXSW. It feels good.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18 Fri
Thee Oh Sees @ 12:01am Sometimes you just want to drink a few beers and listen to jams. Luckily, Thee Oh Sees, who headline the Panache showcase at Hotel Vegas, have plenty of jams -- seriously, like over 10 albums' worth.
Thee Oh Sees @ 12:01am Hotel Vegas Sometimes you just want to drink a few beers and listen to jams. Luckily, Thee Oh Sees, who headline the Panache showcase at Hotel Vegas, have plenty of jams -- seriously, like over 10 albums' worth.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Where Will the Vinyl Industry Be in 2018? @ 12:30pm If you've invested in a bunch of records, this panel will probably be of interest to you. Or, if you're just really tired from a week of partying, it'll also be a good place to seek some shade.
Where Will the Vinyl Industry Be in 2018? @ 12:30pm Austin Convention Center If you've invested in a bunch of records, this panel will probably be of interest to you. Or, if you're just really tired from a week of partying, it'll also be a good place to seek some shade.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires @ 10pm The festival is almost over. Stop trying to "make connections" and just relax to the delightful retro-soul of Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires. You've earned it.
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires @ 10pm The Gatsby The festival is almost over. Stop trying to "make connections" and just relax to the delightful retro-soul of Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires. You've earned it.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Karriem Riggins @ 10pm This jazz drummer, producer, DJ, and occasional rapper wears many hats, and you can tell from his genre-hopping music. Come see which version of him made it to Texas as he previews new tracks from his new record, the follow-up to 2012's reliably excellent Alone Together.
Empire Control Room and Garage
Karriem Riggins @ 10pm Empire Control Room and Garage This jazz drummer, producer, DJ, and occasional rapper wears many hats, and you can tell from his genre-hopping music. Come see which version of him made it to Texas as he previews new tracks from his new record, the follow-up to 2012's reliably excellent Alone Together.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Bongzilla @ 1am Why not? Yes, the name is a little ridiculous, but this veteran Wisconsin doom-metal group, reunited after a few years apart, is the perfect music to listen to as you try to zone out after a week of running around. Congratulations: you survived.
Bongzilla @ 1am Swan Dive Patio Why not? Yes, the name is a little ridiculous, but this veteran Wisconsin doom-metal group, reunited after a few years apart, is the perfect music to listen to as you try to zone out after a week of running around. Congratulations: you survived.