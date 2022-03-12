'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Is the Wildest Movie of the Year

Everything Everywhere All At Once is as overwhelming as its title suggests. The new feature from the directors known as The Daniels—a.k.a. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, the guys who made the Daniel Radcliffe-as-a-farting-corpse movie Swiss Army Man—is an intentionally overstuffed trip through the multiverse where Michelle Yeoh plays multiple versions of Evelyn Wang in a tour-de-force performance that uses all of the tools in her considerable arsenal. It's a film that comes at you a mile a minute for more than two hours with funhouse mirror pop culture references, zany moments, goofy costumes, and blistering action. But beneath all of the flash and noise, there's a deeply sweet story about the Chinese immigrant experience and the way mothers project their own burdens on their daughters.

When the movie opens, Evelyn is an exhausted wife and mother who runs a laundromat. She is preparing for the twin stresses of being audited by the IRS and a Chinese New Year party attended by her wheelchair-ridden father who has flown in from her home country for the occasion. The first act is an anxious swirl of paperwork and panic. Evelyn ignores the pleas of her kind husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), and the wishes of her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu), who wants to introduce her grandfather (James Hong) to her longtime girlfriend. Yeoh's weariness is apparent on her face as Evelyn scurries around her domain. In an effort to keep everything under control, she invariably disappoints all of the people closest to her. Waymond is trying to serve her divorce papers; Joy cries in her car.

But then, in the elevator on the way to meet with a surly auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis in a purposefully devastating wig), Waymond transforms. Suddenly, the meek Waymond Evelyn knows snaps into focus, gives her an earpiece, and introduces her to the concept of the multiverse. This is a Waymond from a different version of reality who has been traversing time and space to find this Evelyn, the only Evelyn that can save the world from an evil force who goes by the name Jobu Tobacky. To fight off Jobu and her acolytes, Evelyn must "verse-jump" by doing something bizarre, like eat a stick of chapstick or chug orange soda, to take on the powers of other Evelyns. When Evelyn assumes the skills of her many selves, she also gets a glimpse of what their lives might have been like, answering questions like who she might have become if she didn't go to America with Waymond or if she lived in a world where all people had hot dog fingers.