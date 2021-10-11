The 'Evil' Season 2 Finale Has a Scream-Inducing Cliffhanger

This post contains major spoilers for the season 2 finale of Evil.

The second season finale of Evil had me up off the couch and screaming. It's rare that a TV show has that effect on me these days, but Evil is not your average TV show. The series, which jumped this season from CBS to Paramount+, is a special thing. It's a monster-of-the-week procedural, all the while keeping you hooked with character tension that can drive you up the wall in a good way. It's a throwback to the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files, when television could be, above everything else, just freaking fun.

Describing just what this most recent episode does so well has me sounding like SNL's Stefon. This episode has it all: Cannibals, satanic cults, creepy dolls, a demonic pop-up book, SCTV legend Andrea Martin, and, of course, priest sex. To that last point: Evil saved its most gasp worthy moment until the very end, finally following through on the fucked-up Sam and Diane will-they-won't-they when it would be as messy as possible.

Yes, David Acosta (Mike Colter), now a full-fledged Catholic priest and not a priest-in-training, starts making out with his partner Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers). It's bad enough that he waited to act on his impulses after going through with his ordination, but to make it even worse, Kristen has just confessed to the murder of Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie), the probably possessed serial killer who was taunting her and her children. David hears her confession, offers her penance, and then they start making out. Absolutely wild shit.

Often when long-brewing romance is finally consummated, it can spell a certain sort of doom for the show. It's the Moonlighting curse, after all. But, luckily, that likely will not be a problem for Evil. There's absolutely no way for David and Kristen to be a happy couple. David will be reeling from the guilt of his sin; Kristen is a) still married and b) maybe just a tiny bit still possessed.