Everything You Need to Remember for 'Evil' Season 2 It's back and moving to Paramount+.

After what felt like an eternal wait—the devil deals in eternity, of course—Evil finally is premiering its second season Sunday, June 20. The series first debuted on CBS in 2019, gained new fans when it came to Netflix last year, and now starts its second season on its new home of Paramount+. (Yes, keeping up with platforms can be tricky.) To be fair, Evil never felt like a perfect fit at its original network, where NCIS and Chuck Lorre still reign. The show from The Good Wife/Fight producers Robert and Michelle King is a genuinely scary sorta-procedural about a skeptical forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers) who teams up with a priest-in-training (David Acosta) to determine whether people are possessed. It's heavily plotted, which means if you watched a while ago you might be taken back by just how much you need to remember heading into the second season. The first episode picks up right where we left off with Herbers' Kristen Bouchard testing her own demonic levels by putting a cross against her palm—which promptly burns her. Here's what else you need to remember.

Kristen may have killed Orson LeRoux Kristen very well may be a murderer. The first season begins and ends with a focus on Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie), a serial killer who gets off and starts to threaten Kristen and her four daughters. In the finale, Orson claims he's a Christian now and calls Kristen to make scary-sounding amends, but at the same time he gets in touch with everyone's favorite devil worshipper, Michael Emerson's Leland Townsend, who provides him with keys to Kristen's house. Kristen comes home one night to find her daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco) asleep in the entryway and a big basket of candy with an apology note from Orson and the number 9. She grabs a climbing pickaxe out of her closet and leaves. The next time we see her she's arriving at the hospital to watch the woman whose fetus they were attempting to exorcise give birth. Her partner Ben (Aasif Mandvi) notices blood on her leg, which she casually wipes off. Later, her detective friend Mira Byrd (Kristen Connelly) calls her to let her know Orson has been bludgeoned to death and his wife is the suspect. Kristen acts appropriately surprised.

She also may be possessed The revelation that Orson is dead prompts Kristen to do a little test on herself. She takes a rosary out of her drawer and places it on her palm. The cross burns her. This, paired with David's latest vision, doesn't bode well for Kristen's soul. David took some psychedelics—the way he gets in touch with God—and sees an image of Kristen walking across a field. But instead of stopping when she reaches him, she keeps approaching the Demon Therapist, the horned creature who communicates with Leland, and may or may not be the actual freaking devil.

Leland Townsend is marrying Sheryl Luria, Kristen's mom Speaking of Leland, he proposes to Kristen's mom (played by the great Christine Lahti). Though Kristen asked her mother to choose between her relationship with Leland and her family, she's pretty firmly on the side of Leland. Sure, she insists that they make her family accept him before agreeing to marriage, but that seems relatively half-hearted.

Leland Townsend is marrying Sheryl Luria, Kristen's mom Speaking of Leland, he proposes to Kristen's mom (played by the great Christine Lahti). Though Kristen asked her mother to choose between her relationship with Leland and her family, she's pretty firmly on the side of Leland. Sure, she insists that they make her family accept him before agreeing to marriage, but that seems relatively half-hearted. RSM Fertility is up to something demonic In the season finale, David finally puts together a running thread through a number of the cases they encountered: RSM Fertility. That's where the woman who believed she was impregnated with a possessed fetus went for in vitro. It's also how the child who tried to drown his sister was conceived. It's how the woman who confessed to murders her husband committed in the middle of her exorcism got pregnant. Ben and David make this connection when they find a stuffed bear from RSM that plays the demonic Christmas carol that had warped the brains of some schoolgirls. RSM's logo also gives David another clue: It's an Euler triangle, also known as a nine-point circle, a symbol he'd seen in his visions that he was told by prophet Grace Ling (Li Jun Li) to connect with Matthew: 13. Nine is considered an evil number. It's also the number Orson signed on his card to Kristen. Something is amiss, and David thinks it's a plan to infect children with demonic energy before they are even born.

Lexis Bouchard is bleeding from the mouth You know who also was conceived using RSM? Lexis, one of Kristen's daughters, and something strange is going on with her. She's been able to interpret her mother's dreams, she starts bleeding at the mouth, and she answers the door when the rest of her sisters are sleeping and is greeted by the Demon Therapist. Is Lexis battling forces that want to make her do Satan's bidding?

David was stabbed You'll also want to remember that David is still recovering from the wounds he sustained when he was attacked in front of a nativity scene by the subject of an old case.

Lexis Bouchard is bleeding from the mouth You know who also was conceived using RSM? Lexis, one of Kristen's daughters, and something strange is going on with her. She's been able to interpret her mother's dreams, she starts bleeding at the mouth, and she answers the door when the rest of her sisters are sleeping and is greeted by the Demon Therapist. Is Lexis battling forces that want to make her do Satan's bidding? David was stabbed You'll also want to remember that David is still recovering from the wounds he sustained when he was attacked in front of a nativity scene by the subject of an old case. David and Kristen are still investigating the Poveglia Codex Described as a "map of evil" featuring sigils "representing a demonic hierarchy on Earth," David and Kristen obtained images of the Codex from Vatican representatives who came to New York. They've identified some of the symbols, but there are still more to find.