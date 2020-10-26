Entertainment Everything We Know about 'Evil' Season 2 The CBS series was renewed for a second season, but when can we expect to see it?

Now that it's on Netflix, the addictive, fascinating CBS drama Evil has gained a whole new wave of fans, which of course brings up the question: When will there be more? The good news is: More Evil will be haunting viewers soon. (Though it will first head to network television before it starts streaming.) The clever show from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who gets a strange new gig helping priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) determine whether there's a clinical explanation for strange events or something demonic is afoot. It's a show that's both genuinely upsetting and scary while also remaining kooky and amusing. It also ends on a first season cliffhanger that basically demands more. So when is that coming? Read on. Will there be a Season 2? Yes! Evil was renewed for a second season back in October of 2019 as its first season was airing. Has it started filming? According to an Instagram from Herbers, production on Season 2 is already underway. A pandemic's not going to stop the devil, apparently.

Is there an Evil Season 2 trailer? Sorta; during the pandemic, the cast cobbled together a "trailer," which debuted at New York Comic Con this year, and it's adorable as hell. It may not actually have any information about what's to come. Sure, they reference plot points like Ben asking Kristen about the blood on her leg and Leland's impending marriage to Kristen's mom Sheryl. Leland asks for an exorcism! But is any of this dialogue from the script? Debatable. It's worth watching, however, for Aasif Mandvi's expert sound effects. What can we expect from Season 2? The show has to followup on the major cliffhanger at the end of the first season's finale in which Kristen picks up a rosary and finds that it burned her hand after she may or may not have murdered probable serial killer Orson LeRoux, who delivered a threatening gift to her house and her children. Is she possessed? Is she a murderer? Robert and Michelle King are obviously not saying much, but they have implied that there's still hope for Kristen. "The reason to be worried is that it happened," Robert told TVLine . "The reason not to be worried is the look in the mirror, a look of, 'Oh fuck.' Evil people who indulge in evil, where you can’t pull back, maybe would wear that as a badge of honor or they would look at it and go, 'Yeah, that makes sense.' Kristen doesn’t want to be that person." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert explained that Kristen's turn was part of the show's exploration of motherhood: "We’re looking at how mothering can creep over into villainy because mothering involves protectiveness."

Speaking of motherhood, how about that creepy fertility clinic storyline? In the finale, Ben and David discover that a fertility clinic is connected to all kinds of seemingly demonic child-related occurrences, including the boy who tried to drown his sister earlier in the season and a miscarriage that seemingly led a father-to-be to be a serial killer. Turns out, Kristen also went there, and the symbols used in its marketing align with David's visions. Is there more we know about what's to come? Robert told EW to expect more from Ben, Mandvi's character, next season including his relationship with his Muslim family and his new girlfriend, a TV ghost hunter who believes her dead sister is attached to her physically. How about the Demon Therapist who is possibly Satan? Oh, you'll have to assume he'll be there. When will Evil Season 2 premiere? Unclear, but we'll be watching.