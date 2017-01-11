Help! I'm Addicted to a Canadian Reality Show About Hair-Metal Ex-Wives!

But this is not a poorly written SNL sketch; this is real life. Reflecting on how difficult the recent past has been, Athena makes a declarative statement: "I think this whole year for me can suck it," she says, making deep and sustained eye contact with the person interviewing her off-camera.



And with that, the music becomes dramatic, and time-lapse footage of Los Angeles from dusk to dawn, sunrise to sunset, plays; a flurry of activity, an endless, unstoppable flow.

Cut to Blue, with as serious an expression as Botox will allow, informing us that Athena was missing for several days before turning up at her doorstep. "She looked like she aged 50 years when she came to the door," Blue says stoically. "There's something very, very, very, very wrong."



Blue, Bobbie, Athena's tattoo artist Deej, and her daughter Toby surround Athena where she lies, facedown on the bed, silently sobbing. "I just want it to go away," she whispers. "I swear I take 10 steps forward and 100 steps back." The hood of her bedazzled sweatshirt obscures her face, blocking the camera from documenting a black eye caused by her teen son. She's "on the lam," having run away from the hospital.



"How'd you get out of the hospital?" Bobbie asks. "I signed myself out, and then I left," Athena replies. "Jani used to do that all the time," Bobbie solemnly states. "And look where he is."