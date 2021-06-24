'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) have just settled down in a nice farmhouse, determined to bring Dom's son Brian up as normally as possible, away from the bustle of their former lives. It's not long until Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) comes calling once again, informing Dom and his crew of a device known as Project Ares with the power to bring civilization as we know it to its knees. Their mission, if they choose to accept it, is to find the separate parts of the device before the bad guys do and hand it over to the right people. Simple enough, except for the fact that Dom's long-lost brother Jakob (Cena) is working for the baddies, and he knows exactly how to outsmart the Fast Fam at every turn. Car chases, armored tank flips, and makeshift rocket launches ensue.

What's most remarkable about this installment in the ever-expanding series is just how many characters from the franchise's past are brought back. If you've seen the trailers, you know that Han (Sung Kang) has been resurrected from the dead; Helen Mirren is returning as Queenie, mother of villains Owen and Deckard Shaw; and even Lucas Black, Jason Tobin, and Shad Moss (neé Bow Wow), who haven't been seen since The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, reprise their characters for a few key scenes here. And new friends abound, as Dom Toretto, Kim Possible-like, traverses the world on favors from old friends, or friends of friends he's assisted in the past. F9 is also determined to give Dom even more backstory than he already has, taking us back in time to show that fateful day at the racetrack when his father was killed in a car crash when he was young—and to also explain why he never once mentioned to anyone that he has a brother. "The worst thing you can do to a Toretto," he rumbles at one point, indicating emotion by clenching his arm muscles, "is take away their family."