Everything You Need to Know About the Viral Old Face Challenge Everyone's Doing

Few people would admit they're thrilled about getting old, and even fewer are looking forward to looking old. But it'd be easy to believe the entire internet is obsessed with prematurely aging at the moment, thanks to a new viral challenge that has hordes of folks sharing eerily realistic photos of what they may look like in a few decades on social media.
This new phenomenon, dubbed the FaceApp Challenge, has swept social media in the last week. Tons of people, including lots of celebrities, have been posting pics generated using an app known as FaceApp, which harnesses artificial intelligence to render images of people's faces into insanely realistic versions of their younger and older selves. If you've been on Twitter or Instagram in the last few days, you've likely noticed at least a few popping up in your feed. You also may have noticed people talking about the privacy concerns the app poses.
Whether you're horrified by the idea of seeing what it might look like to peek in the mirror in six decades or cackling with laughter at the prospect, here's what you need to know about the viral challenge.
What is FaceApp?
FaceApp is a mobile app for iOS and Android that uses neural network technology to automatically generate wildly realistic transformations of your face. Once downloaded, you can upload any photo with a face in it and apply any one of its "filters" to witness the transformation. The app has filters that turn faces young and old, others that add smiles and glasses, and even one that allows you to preview yourself with different hair colors. It was developed by a team in Russia and launched in 2017. That year, it briefly surged in popularity until it saw tremendous backlash over claims its "hot" filter was racist after users caught it lightening darker skin tones.
In the years since, the app's technology has advanced to a point where it can render truly photo-real versions of faces, which has helped usher in its latest viral boost.
How is everyone doing the old man filter?
When you download the free version of the app, you gain access to a limited selection of filters to add to your photos. Included among them is an "Age" filter, which you'll see along the options on the bottom of the screen. Once selected, it reveals an "Old" option, which is the one folks have been using to generate the pics they're sharing. Once selected, it takes a few moments for the tech to fully render it into the finished image, which you can then download to your device or share via various social platforms.
Are there any privacy concerns to worry about?
Considering the concerns that have been raised regarding the rise in facial scanning and recognition technology and its potential applications, you may be wondering whether giving a third-party app -- particularly one focused on face-scanning -- access to your photos. It's a very real worry, and as of this writing, the company behind the app has yet to issue any explicit assurances we could find that your photos are safe. There are only questions, which is why you should be cautious and maybe pause for a second before you join the meme.
As 9to5Mac reports, FaceApp's privacy policy seems intentionally vague, saying it collects user content such as “photos and other materials that you post through” it. That's not necessarily a damning detail, but you can never be too careful when it comes to understanding how apps are accessing and using your data. For what it's worth, a developer named Joshua Nozzi recently warned on Twitter that his experience using the app involved some suspicious loading issues that led him to believe the app was downloading his entire photo library. For anyone who has sensitive photos or screenshots in their cameral roll, this is understandably alarming. Tech Crunch, however, reports they found no evidence of this happening in the app.
So, bottom line, use FaceApp at your own risk of having your photos and personal information collected elsewhere. If you're uncomfortable due to the privacy risk, don't use it. It all depends on if you think it's worth the laugh. In the meantime, look at some of these gems:
