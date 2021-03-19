'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Premiere Ending Teases a New Bad Guy in the MCU

We're only given a brief glimpse of this figure, but he's a smiling simulacrum of Steve Rogers, wearing the same uniform. The episode cuts before he's introduced, but based on reports, we know who he is: He's John Walker, alias US Agent or Super-Patriot, played by Wyatt Russell. The series, which is directed by Kari Skogland and has Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner, does not portray John's first appearance as a good thing. Sam is dismayed to see his wishes so blatantly ignored, and the smile this new Cap wears is a little too enthusiastic.

The pilot of the new Disney+ series opens with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, giving up Cap's shield, which Steve bestowed upon him in Endgame . He donates it to the Smithsonian, where he assumes it will be part of an exhibit about his friend. So he's shocked when his sister (Adepero Oduye) turns on a news conference and he sees someone else wielding it, someone who is being called the new Captain America.

For as much as the Marvel Cinematic Universe relied on Steve Rogers' Captain America as one of the linchpins of its narrative, it never really wrestled with what having a hero whose mantle is the American Flag really means. Steve was never a straight jingoist, but he also represented a pure sort of nationalistic idealism. He was a man of honor and he brought that to his duties. But the notion of Captain America as a fundamentally good white man who was a positive force was always hard to reconcile with the real America that was existing off screen. Now, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , it looks like the MCU is finally addressing that.

In comics history, Walker has been at times both a villain opposing and a hero working alongside the Avengers, but he's arguably best known as an alt-version of Steve Rogers, one whose patriotism is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from fascism. Russell, the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, is a fascinating choice of actor to play this kind of antagonist. He's typically known for his turns as a good natured, occasionally stoned, bro in the likes of 22 Jump Street and Lodge 49. He's disarmingly genial, which can be used to his advantage in a situation like this.

It's still incredibly early to tell where exactly The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going. The first installment takes its time reintroducing the audience to its eponymous protagonists. After an airborne fight working alongside the US military, Sam is largely concerned with saving his family's fishing boat in Louisiana. Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, meanwhile, is living a lonely life in New York trying to make amends for the crimes he committed when he was brainwashed by the organization Hydra. Outside of the presence of Walker in the final minutes, the other threat introduced is the group described as the Flag Smashers, described here as a group that believes the world was better off during "the Blip," the term used to describe the period when Thanos' snap disappeared half the Earth's population, and seeks unity through a borderless society. Marvel's official line about Karl Morgenthau, the baddie who takes the alias Flag-Smasher, is that he's a "a terrorist that exposes the harmful nature of nationalism."

This sets up two opposing forces: One that is the very embodiment of nationalism and another that despises it. Meanwhile, our protagonists land somewhere in the middle of those two poles. It's new and tricky territory for this franchise, which has been criticized for its pro-military plots even as it tries to remain as politically neutral as possible. Now, no one is expecting Falcon to go as hard on the satire or criticism of the US and its symbolic avatars of superheroism as, say, the Amazon series The Boys, which makes its Cap stand-in Homelander a terrifyingly narcissistic sociopath, but this premiere sets up a conflict that marks a new level of nuance for the MCU.

Similarly, aside from Black Panther, the films never spent time tackling race in any notable way, especially with a supporting character like Sam. But it's essential here. Sam is the anointed new Cap, but he was replaced by a white man who comes from nowhere, beaming in a sinister way. It all suggests that this show may have more to offer than the buddy comedy quips we were expecting.