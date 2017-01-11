Everything to Do in *Your* City This Fall

Saying "so long" to summer isn't entirely sadness-inducing, not with all the unmissable entertainment options queued up over the next few months. Our series of fall previews will guide you to the very best movies, shows, albums, books, video games, and events arriving this season.

Not even your Netflix queue, Spotify playlists, and [streaming device of choice] can entertain you endlessly. At some point, you're just going to have to venture forth and see what the world has to offer; these cool goings-on, happening in your vicinity, are a good place to start. Courtesy of our intrepid reporters around the country, we've assembled our recommendations of the most compelling events happening in your area this fall.