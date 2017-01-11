Everything to Do in *Your* City This Fall

Fall Previews
Entertainment

music festival
Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Saying "so long" to summer isn't entirely sadness-inducing, not with all the unmissable entertainment options queued up over the next few months. Our series of fall previews will guide you to the very best movies, shows, albums, booksvideo games, and events arriving this season.

Not even your Netflix queue, Spotify playlists, and [streaming device of choice] can entertain you endlessly. At some point, you're just going to have to venture forth and see what the world has to offer; these cool goings-on, happening in your vicinity, are a good place to start. Courtesy of our intrepid reporters around the country, we've assembled our recommendations of the most compelling events happening in your area this fall. 

Scroll down to find highlights from each city we cover and links to more complete four-month calendars. And then get excited: you have plans now.

Charleston Wine + Food
ATL, BOS, CSC
Adam Chandler/Courtesy of Charleston Wine + Food
ATL, BOS, CSC

Things to do in Atlanta

Including...

  • The Netherworld aka the scariest haunted house in ATL
  • The premier Walking Dead convention
  • A Harry Potter pub crawl

Things to do in Boston

Including...

  • Boston Common movie nights
  • Copley Square's annual book festival
  • The Museum of Science's (Pixar-approved) Subspace Project

Things to do in Charleston

Including...

  • Have your mind melted by an in-person Iron Chef demonstration
  • Catch a live version of Trailer Park Boys
  • Run a Halloween-themed half marathon
Carrie Underwood
CNC, CLE, CHI
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
CNC, CLE, CHI

Things to do in Charlotte

Including...

  • Live out your nostalgic Vanilla Ice dreams at the "I Love the '90s" concert
  • See Dirty Dancing performed live on stage
  • Allow Carrie Underwood to carry the wood from under you (wait, that sounds way dirty)

Things to do in Cleveland

Including...

  • Square dance in the heart of Hingetown
  • Karaoke Disney movie songs
  • Watch porn in public (at Dan Savage's Hump! film fest)

Things to do in Chicago

Including...

  • Drive in to a drive-in
  • Watch Chance the Rapper take over U.S. Cellular Field
  • Get lost in an EDM-themed haunted house
Texas State Fair
DAL, DET, HON
Kevin Brown/State Fair of Texas
DAL, DET, HON

Things to do in Dallas

Including...

  • See Budapest's Lords of Gravity Basketball dunk the shit out of basketballs at the Texas State Fair
  • Drink... everywhere
  • Dallas' largest outdoor concert at Decks in the Park

Things to do in Detroit

Including...

  • Soak up the creative vibes at the Design Festival
  • Watch The Exorcist at the Old Redford
  • Finally learn what the "Creepy Cheapy" is all about

Things to do in Honolulu

Including...

  • Head to the Doris Duke Theatre to watch Korean zombie apocalypse thrillers
  • See Sting in concert -- that guy rules!
  • Learn everything you could possibly learn about the ukulele at the annual Ukulele Festival
Three Day Week
LA, LOU, MKE
Three Day Week
LA, LOU, MKE

Things to do in Los Angeles

Including...

  • Tune into the LA Podcast Festival
  • Drink too much wine at a Step Brothers-themed Catalina wine mixer
  • Pick up every good vibe imaginable from Seu Jorge's tribute to David Bowie

Things to do in Louisville

Including...

  • Recharge your mind at the IdeaFestival
  • Bet on a horse race at Churchill Downs
  • Headbang to Anthrax at Champions Park's "Louder Than Life" fest

Things to do in Milwaukee

Including...

  • Live a real-life Rotten Tomatoes at the East Side Tomato Romp
  • Stroll through the Day of the Dead festival at Walker's Point
  • Learn a thing or two about art at Third Ward's pop-up art galleries

Live On The Green
NASH, NYC, PHI
Courtesy of Live On The Green
NASH, NYC, PHI

Things to do in Nashville

Including...

  • Race a dragon boat on the Cumberland River
  • Watch The Blues Brothers at Grassy Knoll Movie Nights
  • Attend the 50th anniversary of the CMA Awards

Things to do in New York City

Including...

  • Free museums! Free museums!
  • Join Thrillist for some BBQ
  • Get off your couch and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in person

Things to do in Philadelphia

Including...

  • Get experimental at the Philly Fringe
  • Visit the living horror movie that is Eastern State Penitentiary
  • Scream, "Yo, Adrian!" as you run the Rocky Run
Arizona State Fair
PHX, PGH, SA
Miker/Shutterstock
PHX, PGH, SA

Things to do in Phoenix

Including...

  • Relive your teen years with Blink-182
  • Watch pigs race at the Arizona State Fair
  • Party like a polo player

Things to do in Pittsburgh

Including...

  • Drag your body across the ground to South Side's Zombie Fest
  • See Metric, CHVRCHES, and more at the Thrival Innovation + Music Festival
  • Behold "The Mexican Elvis" at this year's Andy Warhol Museum fundraiser

Things to do in San Antonio

Including...

  • Revel in the greatness of Robert Earl Keen's songwriting when he hits Floore's
  • Dance to "Tequila" at Alamo Drafthouse's Pee-wee party
  • Take in in Black Sabbath's final show... ever
All Things Go Fall Classic
SF, SD, SEA, DC
Doug Van Sant
SF, SD, SEA, DC

Things to do in San Francisco

Including...

  • See Portugal at the CykelScramble
  • Hear 100 free bands in Golden Gate Park
  • Time-travel back to Charles Dickens' Victorian London

Things to do in San Diego

Including...

  • Taste-test food from South Park's fictional restaurants
  • Chill to reggae at the Hop Heads and Dreads fest
  • Tour the Old West (aka a transformed Gaslamp Quarter)

Things to do in Seattle

Including...

  • Bask in the tropical oasis of... the Can Can Kitchen
  • Catch a comedy show at Pin-Ups on Tour's retro Hollywood canteen
  • Play Mario Kart with 64 people on a giant movie screen

Things to do in Washington, DC

Including...

  • Dance dance dance to Passion Pit at The Yards
  • Attend a haunted zoo
  • Allow Tig Notaro to crack you up

