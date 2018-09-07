23 TV Shows We're Absolutely Watching This Fall

An apocalypse. A poopetrator. A movie star on Mars. A movie star doing therapy. Teen witches. Witchy teens. These are just some of the exciting things TV has in store for us this fall, and we're very ready to experience them. Of course, there's a lot of other, less exciting junk too, but we've sifted through everything TV honchos are trotting out the rest of 2018 and we've filtered it all down to the 23 new and returning series below.
The highlights: shows starring big-screen actors Sean Penn and Julia Roberts; our old Netflix pals from BoJack Horseman, American Vandal, and Big Mouth, and new ones from the promising Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the super-weird Cary Joji Fukunaga miniseries Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. There's also a new American Horror Story installment, a comedy team-up between Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, and a lot of other potentially life-changing stuff that will get you through the completely stacked TV season ahead.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
When does it premiere? September 12
Who's in it? Oh, you know, the usual American Horror Story crew: Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, et al. The witches from the Coven installment have convened, as have Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott from Murder House. All that, plus Joan Collins and Billy Eichner!
What it's about: The apocalypse of course! As per tradition, the plot is being kept under lock and key, but executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall has said: "The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins."
Why should you care: If you've stuck with Ryan Murphy's Grand Guignol of prestige acting this long, why not watch this extravaganza?
American Vandal (Netflix)
When does it premiere? September 14
Who's in it? Tyler Alvarez and Griffin Gluck return from the first season as investigators Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund, meanwhile Travis Tope and Melvin Gregg are prime suspects in the case of the turd burglar at St. Bernadine's in Washington.
What it's about: Someone is responsible for a series of shit-based crimes at a fancy Catholic school in Washington. Peter and Sam, riding high off their dick-artist search in their hometown, head there to find the culprit.
Why should you care: The first season of American Vandal was a delightful surprise, a hilarious mixture of juvenile jokes (dicks! 3D handjobs!) mixed with a pitch perfect parody of true crime. The second fulfills that initial promise with another compelling mystery, more gross out humor, and a savvy portrayal of how high school can isolate based on class, race, and social status.
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
When does it premiere? September 14
Who's in it? Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, and Mr. Peanutbutter himself, Paul F. Tompkins.
What it's about: The continuing adventures of the most depressive horse in show business.
Why you should care: It's Thrillist's favorite Netflix show. Isn't that reason enough to be pumped?
The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold (Viceland)
When does it premiere? September 18
Who's in it? Tom Arnold. Remember him? It also features appearances from the likes of Rosie O'Donnell and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
What it's about: It basically is what it sounds like. Tom Arnold -- Trump supporter Roseanne Barr's ex husband -- really wants to find the long-rumored Trump pee tape.
Why you should care: If you need any more proof we're living in an alternate reality, here you go.
The First (Hulu)
When does it premiere? September 14
Who's in it? Sean Penn, Natasha McElhone, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, and LisaGay Hamilton are all blasting off.
What it's about: The titular first refers to the first human mission to Mars.
Why you should care: House of Cards fans take note: The series hails from creator Beau Willimon. There will be arguable less direct address to camera, but Penn's presence always guarantees a big performance.
Forever (Amazon)
When does it premiere? September 14
Who's in it? Saturday Night Live dream-team Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen.
What it's about: Marriage and all the grimness that portends.
Why you should care: Rudolph is a consistently underappreciated talent, so it's thrilling to see her lead a show. Plus, the comedy is from Master of None co-creator Alan Yang, whose credits include Parks and Recreation. Thus, get ready for a mixture of flat-out laughs and thoughtful meditations on the human condition.
Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix)
When does it premiere? September 14
Who's in it? One of the funniest people alive, Norm Macdonald.
What it's about: It's a talk show where Norm shoots the shit, and lobs non sequiturs at various guests.
Why you should care: Macdonald is best known for his stint as a Weekend Update cohost, but his career has had its ups and downs since then. So, it's incredibly exciting that he's getting a platform for all of his weirdo comedy that revels in pauses and technically unfunny punchlines. Just watch the moth joke.
Maniac (Netflix)
When does it premiere? September 21
Who's in it? An all-star cast with Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sally Field, Sonoya Mizuno.
What it's about: Well, this is tricky. In a wacky dystopian future we follow two people. There's Hill's Owen, a rich kid with delusions that make him believe he's on a mission to save the world. He's matched with Stone's Annie, a drug addict with sister-issues. These two misfits meet in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial where their dreams start to intertwine. And there's a talking computer that sounds like Sally Field.
Why you should care: Cary Fukunaga -- who directed the first season of True Detective -- makes his triumphant return to television with this strange series that feels influenced by Blade Runner and the films of Bong Joon-Ho. He enlisted a cast full of Oscar winners and nominees to act out this kaleidoscopic vision.
The Good Place (NBC)
When does it premiere? September 27
Who's in it? Our gang of miscreants: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil. Then, of course, our celestial guide, Ted Danson, and not-a-robot being D'Arcy Carden.
What it's about: Should you have for some reason not caught up on what is arguably the best comedy in recent memory, skip ahead. For those that have caught up, you know that the third season of The Good Place has transplanted its main foursome back on Earth as a test. Can bad people turn good with no knowledge of what's waiting for them in the afterlife? That's where we start, but, of course, we're expecting twists and turns since that's what Mike Schur has given us up to this point.
Why you should care: This is Schur's magnum opus, an insanely creative show that is both incredibly funny and manages to get at ethical questions every human should be considering.
Murphy Brown (CBS)
When does it premiere? September 27
Who's in it? Original cast members Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grand Shaud, as well as newbies Tyne Daly, Jack McDorman, and Nik Dodani.
What it's about: It's basically the same premise as it was in 1988: a sitcom following the antics of Murphy Brown and her news team. Now, Murphy's son is all grown up and working at a Fox News-type channel. He's the liberal voice, but that still should make for some awkward family moments.
Why you should care: Murphy Brown hasn't been playing in constant reruns like Friends and isn't available to stream, but it's still just as much as a classic and the remake plans to stick it to the powers that be the way it did way back when it pissed off Dan Quayle. Stick around for special guest stars and ripped-from-the-headlines plot lines.
Big Mouth (Netflix)
When does it premiere? October 5
Who's in it? Co-creator Nick Kroll provides many of the voices, including pubescent protagonist Nick, his hormone monster, and the creepy Coach Steve. You've also got Maya Rudolph relishing her delivery of words like "pharmacy" and "bubble bath," Jessi Klein giving a sensitive performance as a girl trying to navigate society's tricky waters, and Jason Mantzoukas doing his boisterous thing. This season adds David Thewlis and Gina Rodriguez to the mix as new characters.
What it's about: Round two of this animated comedy further plumbs the horrible depths of puberty, this time inviting a new tormentor along for the ride: The Shame Wizard, voiced by Thewlis.
Why you should care: Kroll and his team have managed to make Big Mouth one of the most puerile experiences on TV and one of the most incisive as it tackles subjects like getting boobs and Planned Parenthood.
Riverdale (The CW)
When does it premiere? October 10
Who's in it? Bottle redhead KJ Apa and pals Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhardt, and Camila Mendes, as well their hot parents Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, and Mark Consuelos.
What it's about? The sexy and dramatic adventures of Archie Comics characters continues, following up on our hero's wrongful arrest at the end of last season. This year will also feature a flashback episode where the younger residents of this messed up town play their parents.
Why you should care: Riverdale can be a lot, but it's without fail one of the silliest, most entertaining shows on television.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
When does it premiere? October 12
Who's in it? Mastermind Rachel Bloom, of course, and her all-singing, all-dancing cohorts like Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, and Scott Michael Foster. Pitch Perfect actress Skylar Astin joins the fray as a familiar face: Greg, formerly played by Santino Fontana.
What it's about: Rebecca Bunch ended up in jail at the end of the last season after she accidentally killed her stalker Trent (Paul Welsh) when he was trying to attack her lover Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster). Will Rebecca finally get her happy ending? And what does happiness even mean? Meanwhile, previous love interest Greg will return slightly altered: Meaning a different actor will be playing him.
Why you should care: It's the last season, and that means one of the greatest television accomplishments in recent memory, a full-blown original musical comedy, is coming to an end.
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)
When does it premiere? October 12
Who's in it? Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton, and Elizabeth Reaser should steel themselves for some frights.
What it's about: A group of siblings who all grew up in a haunted house and all feel the repercussions of that years later.
Why you should care: Horror maestro Mike Flanagan is working from a story by the legendary Shirley Jackson.
The Romanoffs (Amazon)
When does it premiere? October 12
Who's in it? Honestly? Everyone. But really: Isabelle Huppert, Corey Stoll, John Slattery, Christina Hendricks, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Bishé, Jay R. Ferguson.
What it's about: Each episode of this anthology series follows different people who believe they are connected to the famed Russian Romanov dynasty. You know, of Anastasia and such.
Why you should care: With this level of acting talent on screen it's clearly worth paying attention. On top of that, this is Matthew Weiner's return to television post-Mad Men. (And also post-sexual harassment allegation.) Expect a slow burn with plenty of literary references.
Camping (HBO)
When does it premiere? October 14
Who's in it? Jennifer Garner has stayed in the realm of movies since her Sydney Bristow days, but her return to the small screen has her forgoing the ass kicking for nature skills. She's joined in the wild by David Tennant, Brett Gelman, Janicza Bravo, Juliette Lewis, and Ione Skye.
What it's about: Garner's type-A character plans a getaway for her husband's (David Tennant) birthday.
Why you should care: Nobody can convey bourgeois awkwardness quite like Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, who have made this adaptation of a British series their follow-up to Girls.
Deutschland 86 (Sundance)
When does it premiere? October 19
Who's in it? Jonas Nay, Maria Schrader, Sylvester Groth, Sonja Gerhardt
What it's about: It's a sequel to Cold War-set phenomenon Deutschland 83, picking up three years later, and keeping track of its spy protagonist Martin Rauch.
Why you should care: This German series was an unexpected phenomenon. Get on board for round two.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
When does it premiere? October 26
Who's in it? Kiernan Shipka is our titular teenage witch, while Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis play her aunts, Ross Lynch is love interest Harvey Kinkle and Bronson Pinchot breaks bad as a devilish high-school principal.
What it's about: While not exactly a Riverdale spin-off, this Netflix production from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa gives the story of Sabrina a moody makeover that looks nothing like the long-running Melissa Joan Hart sitcom Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. Here, evil is truly afoot, and the dark lord wants to trap our heroine into doing his bidding.
Why you should care: We first met Shipka when she was just a wee kid on Mad Men, but she ended up going toe-to-toe with its all-star cast. So it makes sense that she would certainly be able to hold down her own series. Also, we're in need of a good supernatural series that truly takes its demons seriously.
Homecoming (Amazon)
When does it premiere? November 2
Who's in it? Julia Effing Roberts, that's who. Also: Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, and Alex Karpovsky.
What it's about: Based on a podcast that actually featured Catherine Keener, this thriller follows a therapist (Roberts) working with veterans at a shady treatment facility.
Why you should care: Mr. Robot has gone through its ups and downs, but its creator Sam Esmail, who runs the ship here, has an undeniable vision. And did we mention that Julia Roberts deemed this worthy enough to take on a TV gig?
House of Cards (Netflix)
When does it premiere? November 2
Who's in it? Not Kevin Spacey, but Robin Wright, and newbies like Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.
What it's about: Over-acting! We kid, but also the slimy world of politics and Claire Underwood's ascent.
Why you should care: Claire's long been a more interesting character than Frank, and now Netflix's first hit is entirely focused on her.
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
When does it premiere? November 18
Who's in it? Patricia Arquette, in a performance that should surely garner awards chatter, as well as Paul Dano and Benicio Del Toro.
What it's about: Back in 2015, the American media was captivated by an almost-too-crazy-to-be true story of a break at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Not only did the prisoners get loose, they were skilled at evading capture, and as more details came out their stories got more intriguing involving painting and affairs.
Why you should care: In what we've seen Arquette is brilliant, and Ben Stiller, who directs all episodes, has a steady hand that sees the humor in the situation without denying anyone their humanity.
The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)
When does it premiere? November 19
Who's in it? Indie darlings Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon, and Florence Pugh.
What it's about: This John Le Carré adaptation tells a twisty -- naturally -- tale of an actress who gets involved with Israeli operatives.
Why you should care: AMC has a knack for these Le Carré adaptations. They did The Night Manager back in 2016 to critical acclaim, and this has a similarly highbrow cast.
