Why the Hell Aren't These Famous Actors Movie Stars?

We stopped making movie stars. Who needs them when franchise titles and heroic characters do the work? Recent proof: Will Smith -- at one point the most bankable actor on the planet, never experiencing anything less than a $100 million opening weekend -- is now fifth wheel in a superhero movie featuring characters that no one outside the comics world has ever heard of.

During Hollywood's Golden Age, stars were the total package. Studio bosses cultivated their auras to ensure their names could draw crowds to the theater. The modern age has its own great film actors and strong personalities, but that doesn't mean people are going to see their movies. No one believes in the Cary Grant or Tom Cruise mold anymore. Denzel Washington is one of the last marquee names. Today, we think -- or don't -- of movie stardom in vastly different terms.