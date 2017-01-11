7 Famous Musicians Who Got Their Start in College Bands

They also crossed paths with eventual bandmates Will Champion and Guy Berryman. "We met each other because we were living in the halls of residence," Berryman told his alma mater in 2005. "It was like this block of rooms, everyone has their own room and downstairs was the bar and the pool table so everyone met in and around that area and people would introduce themselves to each other. I can remember meeting them all over a pint."

Champion recalled: "I remember in the first week or so people sitting around and playing music and I remember specifically jamming with Chris, there was amazing acoustics on this big stairwell and we just sat and played guitars and I remember one jam where I was on the very bottom floor lying down at the bottom of the stairs, and he was on the fifth floor -- sort of like a five-floor musical experience."