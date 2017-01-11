All the Nursery Rhymes You Sang as a Child Are Creepy as Hell

Like most humans, I was indoctrinated into the cult of nursery rhymes at an early age. Their easy language and catchy hooks get lodged in your brain instantly, but for the most part, these songs lay dormant in some neuron storage facility toward the back of my hippocampus until I had a child of my own. As I dutifully sang these songs with my daughter to uphold one of the many tenets in the parent-child contract, I started to notice that some of these songs are really, really strange -- subversive, even. At the very least, creepy as fuck.

Naturally, being a high-powered investigative journalist, I scoured weird old British texts (courtesy of the Victorian-era British Society for Nursery Rhyme Reform), read through NPR radio transcripts, and combed through weird subreddits in an effort to uncover the hidden meaning behind a few of the most popular nursery rhymes. And from now on, I’m only letting my daughter listen to recordings of whale noises.