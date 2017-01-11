15 People You Won't Believe Haven't Hosted 'SNL'

Over the course of Saturday Night Live's four decades, hosting the show has become a coveted part of any celebrity's promotional cycle. And since so many actors, musicians, politicians, and athletes have donned goofy wigs, done impressions, and broken out in song during the opening monologue, you might think that every mega-famous person has had their turn. It's just something celebrities do -- unless they don't.

For reasons known only to the celebrities listed below, the show's talent bookers, and executive producer Lorne Michaels himself, the following people have never graced Studio 8H with their star power. Some are actors who might be protecting their macho images; some are brilliant comedians who've gone on to create their own hilarious shows; some you'll insist actually did host. But if they're on this list, they haven't hosted SNL. (Yet.)