How 'Fantastic Beasts' Snuck Johnny Depp Into the 'Harry Potter' Series

This post contains massive spoilers for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Beware, unwise wizards.

The opening sequence of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them -- a sweeping shot of newspapers reporting on the terrorist activity of rogue wizard Gellert Grindelwald -- only makes sense if you just read the final tome of the saga or spent the last four years minoring in Harry Potter Studies at one of those "cool" liberal arts colleges.

To refresh for those of us who didn't: Grindelwald was a peripheral character in Rowling's Potter books and had an offhand cameo in the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 movie (Voldemort interrogates the imprisoned bad seed on the subject of the "Elder Wand"). Grindelwald's connections to Potter's mentor Albus Dumbledore run deep, but his backstory barely shows up on Hogwarts' Wikia. But by the time Fantastic Beasts reveals its big twist ending and sets a franchise arc in motion, Rowling's seeds are sown: not only is Grindelwald the Big Bad of this series, he's played by none other than Johnny Depp.