Twelve years after emerging from the hellfire of an alternate dimension, Alamo Drafthouse's "Fantastic Fest" remains as riotous, raucous, and proudly bizarre as ever. This year, the Austin, TX-based celebration has once again culled genre movies from around the world and programmed psychotropic events that would leave Quentin Tarantino frothing at the mouth. If you're in the area, you want to make your way to this year's festival. If you're 5,000 miles away, you'll want to watch from afar while buying tickets for next year.

Below, find everything that's going down at this year's Fantastic Fest, which kicks off on Thursday, September 22nd. For more info on badges, tickets, and a full schedule (with every additional screening), head to the official festival site.