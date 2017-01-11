Entertainment

How to Crush Fantastic Fest, America's Craziest Film Festival

By Published On 09/21/2016 By Published On 09/21/2016
Alamo Drafthouse Fantastic Fest 2016 posters
Alamo Drafthouse/Fantastic Fest

Twelve years after emerging from the hellfire of an alternate dimension, Alamo Drafthouse's "Fantastic Fest" remains as riotous, raucous, and proudly bizarre as ever. This year, the Austin, TX-based celebration has once again culled genre movies from around the world and programmed psychotropic events that would leave Quentin Tarantino frothing at the mouth. If you're in the area, you want to make your way to this year's festival. If you're 5,000 miles away, you'll want to watch from afar while buying tickets for next year. 

Below, find everything that's going down at this year's Fantastic Fest, which kicks off on Thursday, September 22nd. For more info on badges, tickets, and a full schedule (with every additional screening), head to the official festival site.

Sep 22
Arrival | Paramount Pictures
Sep 22
Thursday
Sep 22
Arrival
Arrival
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5pm
How would mankind deal with its first encounter with alien life? In Arrival, Denis Villeneuve, the algebraic director of Sicario and Prisoners, teams with Oscar-winner Amy Adams to figure it out.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 22
The Handmaiden
The Handmaiden
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 8:30pm
This erotic thriller from acclaimed blood-splatterist Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) takes place in 1930s Korea, but the drama -- and the... fleshy encounters -- is undeniably modern.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 22
The Greasy Strangler
The Greasy Strangler
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11:55pm
From micropenis jokes to bizarre wordplay and gallons of greeeease, The Greasy Strangler is a laugh-through-shrieks comedy with the snarling soul of a Night of the Living Dead zombie. At Sundance, this one blew our minds.
Add  
Satanic Panic Room
Sep 23
Alamo Drafthouse/Fantastic Fest
Sep 23
Friday - Thursday
Sep 23-Oct 13
Satanic Panic Room
Satanic Panic Room
The Highball
Jumping on the "escape room" bandwagon, Drafthouse has tricked out the satanic karaoke room at The Highball with puzzles and song-themed solutions. Sing your way out of hell, as any metal hero would.
Add  
Friday
Sep 23
The Red Turtle
The Red Turtle
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11:45am
Studio Ghibli, the animation studio behind modern masterpieces like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and The Wind Rises, produced this silent-but-striking fable, about a man trying to fight his way off a deserted island.
Add  
Friday
Sep 23
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5pm
Brian Cox (Super Troopers) and Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) play father and son slicing into a mysterious cadaver in the new movie from the director of Trollhunter, the nutty monster comedy and Netflix streaming mainstay.
Add  
Friday
Sep 23
The Bad Batch
The Bad Batch
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 8:45pm
Ana Lily Amirpour broke out with the Tarantino-esque Iranian vampire western A Girl Walks Home at Night. She storms into Fantastic Fest with this post-apocalyptic gorefest that many liken to an indie Mad Max: Fury Road. And, hey, Khal Drogo's in it!
Add  
Friday
Sep 23
Fantastic Debates
Fantastic Debates
South Austin Gym - 11:30pm
Two warring debaters. One pop culture debate. A boxing ring. Fantastic Fest's legendary brawl settles long-lasting Hollywood feuds with brains and brawn. The guaranteed winner? You.
Add  
Itchy-O at Fantastic Fest
Sep 24
Itchy-O
Sep 24
Saturday
Sep 24
The Dwarves Must Be Crazy
The Dwarves Must Be Crazy
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11:30am
In this cartoonish horror-comedy, a Thai village of little people is attacked by diabolical, fart-tracking floating heads. According to Drafthouse's description, the slide-whistle is used on multiple occasions. This could be the wackiest movie you'll see in theaters all year.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 3:00pm
Investigating the true story behind the “The Wainuiomata Exorcism," this documentary finds a blurry limbo between faith and logic, and reminds viewers why they should never drive the devil out of a person's soul without the help of a seasoned exorcist.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
We Are the Flesh
We Are the Flesh
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 8pm
Here are the words Drafthouse uses to describe this movie, about two kids who agree to build a house for a hermit: weird, aggressive, violent, over-explicit, funny, "an all-out assault on the senses." Warnings in the film guide promise "Jungian concepts" and "semen." We have no idea what to expect from We Are the Flesh, but that's exactly what you want during Fantastic Fest.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
Phantasm: Remastered
Phantasm: Remastered
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 8:15pm
J.J. Abrams loved Don Coscarelli's 1979 sci-fi horror film so much, he commissioned the 4K restoration himself. See what inspired The Force Awakens' "Captain Phasma" yourself when Remastered finally screens.
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
Itchy-O
Itchy-O
The Highball - 10pm
Imagine if your high school marching band rocked out with taiko drums, theremins, vocoders, and strobe lighting that would make the CIA interrogators balk and you can imagine Itchy-O, a concert experience you'll never forget (unless that strobe completely erodes your senses).
Add  
grudge vs ring movie
Sep 25
Shudder
Sep 25
Sunday
Sep 25
Fraud
Fraud
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11am
Assembled from hours of YouTube clips, this "meta-fiction" documentary follows a family as they stage a cross-country crime spree. Dean Fleischer-Camp, whose previous work includes the Marcel the Shell shorts, is the eye behind this web-video experiment.
Add  
Sunday
Sep 25
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5pm
If the X-Men were a team of super-powered goth kids who ran around early-20th-century England, they'd be the "children" of this blockbuster, adapted from Ransom Riggs' best-selling novel. It's a dream premise for Burton, whose eyeliner-and-fantasy style clicks with this grand adventure.
Add  
Sunday
Sep 25
Elle
Elle
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5:45pm
Total Recall and RoboCop director Paul Verhoeven directs the illustrious Isabelle Huppert in this darkly comedic revenge movie, about a sexual assault victim who hunts down the perpetrator. Guaranteed to ruffle a few feathers.
Add  
Sunday
Sep 25
Puke and Explode!: The FF Eating Contest
Puke and Explode!: The FF Eating Contest
The Highball - 8:30pm
Drafthouse promotes this scarf-tacular event with the photo from Monty Python and the Meaning of Life's legendary vomit scene, just to understand the thinking behind this new event.
Add  
Sunday
Sep 25
Sadako vs. Kayako
Sadako vs. Kayako
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11:55pm
"Sadako" is the damp cackling girl from The Ring. "Kayako" is the twisted wide-eyed terror from The Grudge. Now they have their own Freddy vs. Jason (but better).
Add  

Sep 26-28
Starz
Sep 26-28
Monday
Sep 26
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 2
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 2
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5pm
Bruce Campbell will be on hand for the premiere of Starz's second Evil Dead season. If you've been pining for a fourth movie installment, watching this on the big screen may satiate you.
Add  
Tuesday
Sep 27
Everything Is Terrible
Everything Is Terrible
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 8:45pm
The premiere VHS archeologists descend upon Austin to showcase a series of videos that's said to include everything from cat massages to tap-dancing computers and satanic rituals. Hold on to your butt.
Add  
Wednesday
Sep 28
Fantastic Feud
Fantastic Feud
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5pm
Fantastic Fest's take on trivia rounds up horror movie nuts to compete in a game show where having a brain and knowledge of eating brains go hand-in-hand.
Add  
Wednesday
Sep 28
Doug Benson Movie Interruption
Doug Benson Movie Interruption
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11:30pm
The host of the popular podcast Doug Loves Movies does his own Mystery Science Theater 3000 for the kitschy horror comedy The Monster Squad.
Add  
rza live from the 36th chamber
Sep 29-30
Dragon Dynasty
Sep 29-30
Thursday
Sep 29
RZA: Live from the 36th Chamber
RZA: Live from the 36th Chamber
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 10:45am
The kung fu movie-obsessed Wu-Tang founder wrote new music for the martial arts classic, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. He'll be on site to perform the tracks live.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 29
Westworld
Westworld
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 5pm
HBO's long-gestating existential robot series debuts the premiere. With shootouts and unsettling technological paranoia, you'll want to see this western-sci-fi hybrid on the big screen.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 29
Colossal
Colossal
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 7:20pm
Anne Hathaway stars as a post-break-up alcoholic who discovers a telepathic connection to a Godzilla-like beast attacking South Korea.
Add  
Friday
Sep 30
Late-Night Bootleg Game Party
Late-Night Bootleg Game Party
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar - 11:59pm
Fantastic Fest's "Arcade" section dives into the great unknown of fake 8-bit experiences in this psychedelic interactive experience.
Add  

