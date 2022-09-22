At Fantastic Fest, the Glitzy Fall Movie Season Comes with a Dose of Local Charm

'Jojo Rabbit' director Taika Waititi at Fantastic Fest in 2019 | Rick Kern/Getty Images 'Jojo Rabbit' director Taika Waititi at Fantastic Fest in 2019 | Rick Kern/Getty Images

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamel in 'Bones and All'

Recently appointed Fantastic Fest director Lisa Dreyer and her programming team attend many of the glitzier festivals that occur prior to September, including Sundance in January and Cannes in May. "We try to pick out the best from those big festivals, and then we really try to find smaller hidden gems," she tells Thrillist. Just like Bones and All is making its way from Venice to Austin before screening again at next month's New York Film Festival (it arrives in theaters November 23), some of those underdogs will go on to play such genre galas as the Brooklyn Horror Festival, Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans. Dreyer cites the folk-inspired The Nightmare, the vampire romp Blood Relatives, and the Spanish zombie flick The Elderly as this year's possible breakouts. The world-premiere offerings aren't nearly as flashy as Fantastic Fest's prestigious counterparts—the biggest this go-round is Smile, a Paramount Pictures film that opens September 30—but it has what A-list frenzies lack: regional charm. Ticket holders can attend parties, podcast recordings, and award ceremonies in a way they can't elsewhere. "At film festivals, you usually have to wake up at some ungodly hour, go to some ticketing office, or wait in line for hours," Dreyer says. "Our festival is so easy for the audience. We're all based in one theater. You can hang out in The Highball, which is our attached bar, and then 20 minutes before your film starts, they'll call out that they're seating for your film." Fantastic Fest also inspires a spiritedness familiar to Austin's filmgoing community. You won't see Keanu Reeves debating Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League about tai chi anywhere else. That happened in 2013 as part of an annual centerpiece called the Fantastic Debates, a cultural deliberation often followed by a planned boxing match. (Sadly, Reeves didn't partake in the sparring.) Over the years, League has boxed Michelle Rodriquez and X director Ti West. Lord of the Rings co-stars Elijah Wood and Dominic Monaghan once "beat the shit out of each other" (Wood's words) after arguing about World of Warcraft.

Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League and actor Keanu Reeves at Fantastic Fest in 2013

So-called secret screenings are another Fantastic Fest hallmark. Audience members who attend these don't know what they're about to see—and usually it's something noteworthy. Remarkably, There Will Be Blood had its first public screening as a closing-night surprise back in 2007, after which it went on to win two Oscars. Since then, Paranormal Activity 3, The Skin I Live In, Goodnight Mommy, Crimson Peak, The Lighthouse, Suspiria, and Last Night in Soho have been classified selections. So was Split. This year's will occur on September 25 and September 28. Dreyer says only she and two other Fantastic Fest staffers know what the films are. (My money is on the high-profile October release Halloween Ends, partly because director David Gordon Green grew up in Texas and attended college in Austin.) As was the case with the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, 2022 will mark Fantastic Fest's first proper in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With a wide-open Oscar race and some skepticism surrounding the elitism on display at the more paparazzi-eager festivals, further Fantastic ascendancy seems possible. "Every year, with our connections and the strength of our festival and the press that it gets and the deals that are made out of it, the bigger titles and the studios are coming to us more and more for those types of premieres," Dreyer says. "We love to give our audience the first look at films that are going to be super relevant to the cultural conversation at large."

