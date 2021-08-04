The Incredible 'Fantastic Fungi' Will Make You Love Your Mushroom Neighbors

It's only recently that modern science has begun discovering that the benefits of fungi extend far beyond merely using a select few of them as a food source, or in medicine, or to decompose cast-off leaves in our gardens. Fungi—mushrooms, molds, and mildews—have been operating in secret this whole time, literally underground, and their secrets are only now coming to light. The documentary Fantastic Fungi, which is now streaming on Netflix, unearths the hidden lives of fungi all over the world, discovering how they form connections both in the natural world, and in the human one.

We've always had some notion that fungi were important—they're everywhere in nature, most of them falling under the category of "decomposers," organisms that take the energy to live from breaking down things that have died, molecule by molecule. But these tiny stewards of the wild places of the world have an even more complex purpose, one that scientists have found out about only within the past few decades.

Beneath the soil of the planet's forests, certain species of fungi have created a network of tiny fibers called mycelium extending for miles and miles to link one end of a wooded place to another. The trees in these forests extend their roots down deep and connect to the mycelium, which then connects them to other trees, offering itself as a pathway to exchange nutrients and information from plant to plant. The film illustrates this phenomenon with gorgeous time-lapse video of mushrooms sprouting from the ground and sparkly computer-animated maps of what the mycelial network looks like. (If this sounds like something out of James Cameron's Avatar, it is: Cameron used this scientific breakthrough as inspiration for the interconnected shared consciousness within the jungles of Pandora.)