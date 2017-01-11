Fantasy Sports Before the Internet Were a Total Pain in the Ass

Before the Internet became a widespread tool for sports fans and research junkies alike, there were decades of proto-fantasy and fantasy sports with no help save the daily broadsheets.

Fantasy sports began with Oakland Raiders limited partner Wilfred "Wink" Winkenbach, who devised a way of creating fantasy golf leagues in the 1950s. By simply picking a team of PGA golfers and compiling the scores, players could “manage” their teams. He soon brought his team-tinkering skills to the NFL, devising the first ever proto-fantasy football league with two Oakland Tribune writers in the 1960s. By 1980, the world was primed for modern fantasy to make its debut.