Tyrese Slams The Rock on Instagram Over New 'Fast and Furious 9' Drama

Families fight. Hopefully, for the sake of Hollywood's most famous and most-sequeled family -- the characters in the Fast and the Furious franchise, obviously -- this particular fight will blow over. If you don't happen to follow the social media accounts of all the Fast stars, Tyrese (Gibson) the mononymous actor-slash-model who plays Roman Pearce, took to Instagram to call out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for holding up the release of the ninth film in the series. According to an ominous photo, the movie won't come out until April 2020. That's three years away!
What to make of these developments, the latest beef brewing around the Fast movies and the second to involve The Rock?
Why Tyrese is upset
Let's break down Tyrese's post, which requires some background information to put it in the appropriate context. First, he announces his intention to make a PSA, or public service announcement, usually a free bit of information to better educate the public about matters of grave importance. F9, the movie? Fits the bill.
Since the franchise has steadily released new installments every two years since 2009, fans would expect a new movie in 2019... except Tyrese indicates that F9 will come out in 2020. What gives?
The Rock and his brother-in-law may be to blame
While he doesn't give specifics, Tyrese claims that The Rock is making the franchise "about [HIM]," and that his brother-in-law, Hiram Garcia -- the president of production/film for The Rock and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions -- shares the blame.
If you don't read the trades, The Rock and ex-wife/business partner/manager Dany Garcia formed Seven Bucks Prods. in 2012 to hasten the former professional wrestler's takeover of mainstream entertainment. Dany's brother, Hiram, now plays an instrumental role in ensuring The Rock becomes unavoidable to virtually every American, thanks to big-budget movies like Baywatch, the Fast films starring The Rock as Hobbs, and the upcoming Jumanji reboot, among others.
In short, Hiram and The Rock run shit. And Tyrese is pissed that they're allegedly holding up the next movie by a year, calling it "another #BayWatch," a reference to The Rock's disappointing 2017 summer film.
Maybe people just don't really like The Rock?
Despite a sparkling public persona and a thousand simultaneous projects in the works, The Rock has found himself embroiled in more than one recent feud. There was the infamous "candy ass" epithet The Rock hurled at anonymous Fast co-stars, and many assumed it applied to Vin Diesel. Tyrese himself took shots at a rumored Hobbs spinoff from the Fast franchise, making a similar criticism contained in his new Instagram post: "Didn't you see how huge #Fast8 was? It's because we announced and kept our release date bro."
Announcing and keeping a release date: The key to Hollywood success!
How serious is Tyrese?
Serious enough that he claims, "Even if they call I will not be deleting this post." Brutal. Of course, Tyrese ends his rant on a light note, telling followers, "Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic." Indeed he is -- how many dispassionate film critics do you know who wouldn't even bother to dive deep on a movie's release date?
It's unclear what the repercussions of Tyrese's rant will be, if any, and The Rock has yet to respond. I think we all can agree, though: RIP Paul Walker.
