Everything We Know About 'Fast & Furious 9'

Given the tragic, untimely death of Paul Walker and his character's emotional, sob-inducing sendoff, we all thought Furious 7 would be the last one. But family is forever, and so is the Fast & Furious franchise, which announced it would continue for (at least) three more installments after the seventh hit theaters in 2015. The Fate of the Furious proved the Fast Fam could keep saving the world even one family member short, and soon after that the promise of the untitled Fast & Furious 9 loomed even closer on the horizon. The movie started filming in June of this year, but we still know next to nothing about it. Here's a rundown of what we DO know. Check back often -- we'll be updating this as we learn more.
When is it coming out?
May 22, 2020. Put a little racecar sticker in your daily planner.
Who's directing it?
Fast 9 will be written by Daniel Casey and directed by Justin Lin, who is returning to the series after having directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious (the fourth one), Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. He's also signed on for Fast & Furious 10, which isn't coming out until 2021.
Who's in it?
The core family will be returning, naturally. Vin Diesel is back as Fast Dad Dominic Torretto and Michelle Rodriguez is returning as his wife Letty Ortiz. The motormouthed comedic duo of Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pierce) and Ludacris (Tej Parker) will also be coming back.
Fast fans will be extra excited to learn that Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Torretto, Dom's sister and wife of Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner and mother of their child will be officially coming back to the series after sitting The Fate of the Furious out.
You might also recognize a number of familiar faces from F8: hacktivist Ramsey, played by Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel has joined the family, and Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), mother of villain Owen and frenemy Deckard Shaw, will also be back. Charlize Theron's cyberterrorist Cipher, the big bad of F8, will also return. Ominous!
Sure, I love those guys. Anyone new?
*takes a huge breath* JOOOOOOOOHN CENA!! We don't know who he's playing, but we know he'll be in it.
What about Hobbs and/or Shaw?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a fan favorite when his villain-turned-good-guy Luke Hobbs joined the family, and The Fate of the Furious gave us Deckard Shaw's (Jason Statham) hilarious heel-to-face turn that involved fighting off a bunch of goons on a turbulent plane while keeping track of a baby carrier holding Dom's infant son. But no one's saying whether they'll make an appearance in the next movie after their spin-off caper.
What's the plot?
No one has any clue.
Does that mean they'll go to the moon??
The moon rumors have been flying ever since Fast & Furious ditched the banality of simple street racing and started adding submarines and torpedoes into the mix. There is literally no good reason why a Fast movie SHOULDN'T be set on the moon at this point, and writer Chris Morgan knows it, recently telling Entertainment Weekly that he would "never shoot down" an opportunity to shoot the Fast Fam into space.
Will those dummies ever bring Han Seoul-Oh back??
Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw managed to charm us in Furious 7 during the baby on the plane scene, but there are some Fast Fans who were a little perturbed with how easy it seemed for Shaw to finagle himself into the team after murdering one of their members in cold blood. The #JusticeForHan movement picks up steam every time a new Fast & Furious movie comes out, and by now the fans are getting antsy. It would be so easy to bring him back! Do we really think continuity is so sacred to these movies? Ever looked at a Fast & Furious timeline and felt your brain dribble out of your ears like so much liquid NOS? Lest we forget, Letty was dead for an entire movie! Chris Morgan, during the same talk with EW, said that justice for Han "is coming," but he wouldn't say when he planned to enact it.
