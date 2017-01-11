Furious 7 was a miracle. The sudden death of Paul Walker forced friend and series mastermind Vin Diesel to reconceptualize the blockbuster on the fly. The finished product, a reverse-heist movie, stood as a fitting tribute to Walker and one of the rowdiest entries in the franchise. But one thing was clear in the end: Fast & the Furious would never be the same again.
With the first trailer for Fast & Furious 8, dubbed The Fate of the Furious, we see exactly how Diesel's Dominic Toretto handled his pal Brian O'Conner riding off into the sunset at the end of Furious 7. Short answer: poorly. In this new installment, directed by Straight Outta Compton's F. Gary Gray, Dominic is recast as the adversary of his high-wheeling family, a puppet with strings pulled by Furious newcomer Charlize Theron. Theron brings her Mad Max: Fury Road energy to the role -- crazy hairstyle and all.
The reasons why Dominic turns on his Corona-drinking cronies remain unclear. This may be the actual resolution to Brian's story that Furious 7 couldn't take on. Something is veering Dominic back into the criminal lane, and thankfully for audience members, it results in a bevy of insane car stunts, explosions, and ridiculous fight sequences. In this movie, Dwayne Johnson's stand-up military enforcer and Jason Statham's smarmy terrorist-type team up to take down Dominic. Of course they do.
The Fate of the Furious arrives April 14, 2017.
